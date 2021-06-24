Matt Flynn of the Giants and Callum Sinclair of the Swans compete for the ball during VFL round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL wishes to advise of updates relating to the fixture for Round 11 of the 2021 VFL Premiership Season.

The AFL continues to work closely with respective State Governments, all VFL Clubs and other key stakeholders to best manage the relevant border restrictions currently in place, ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.

Updates to Round 11 are as follows:

Sunday’s GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans match will now be played at the Holden Centre in Melbourne (formerly GIANTS Stadium) commencing at 5.45pm AEST (formerly 4.45pm). The border restrictions between Victoria and New South Wales has meant this game will now be played in Victoria. Both sides have extended squads in Melbourne with any additional players required to be made up of 19-year-olds from the NAB League.

Sunday's Northern Bullants vs. Carlton match will now start at 1.05pm (formerly 1.00pm). The match will be streamed live and free on KAYO Freebies.

The AFL also welcomes back crowds to the VFL in Victoria this weekend with strict capacity limits enforced. Maximum venue capacity 300 people per indoor space and 1,000 people outdoors (density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm).

Please follow VFL Club social channels for ticketing information.