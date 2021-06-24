The AFL wishes to advise of updates relating to the fixture for Round 11 of the 2021 VFL Premiership Season.

The AFL continues to work closely with respective State Governments, all VFL Clubs and other key stakeholders to best manage the relevant border restrictions currently in place, ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.

Updates to Round 11 are as follows:

Sunday’s GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans match will now be played at the Holden Centre in Melbourne (formerly GIANTS Stadium) commencing at 5.45pm AEST (formerly 4.45pm). The border restrictions between Victoria and New South Wales has meant this game will now be played in Victoria. Both sides have extended squads in Melbourne with any additional players required to be made up of 19-year-olds from the NAB League.

Sunday's Northern Bullants vs. Carlton match will now start at 1.05pm (formerly 1.00pm). The match will be streamed live and free on KAYO Freebies.

The AFL also welcomes back crowds to the VFL in Victoria this weekend with strict capacity limits enforced. Maximum venue capacity 300 people per indoor space and 1,000 people outdoors (density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm).

Please follow VFL Club social channels for ticketing information.

VFL RD 11 Venue Start Time Broadcaster
Friday June 25      
Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong South Pine Sporting Complex 11.35am Kayo Freebies
Saturday June 26      
Gold Coast Suns vs. Southport GC Suns Training Oval 11.00am  
North Melbourne vs. Werribee Arden St Oval 12.00pm  
Coburg vs. Footscray Highgate Recreation Reserve 12.00pm  
Collingwood vs. Frankston Holden Centre 12.05pm Kayo Freebies
Box Hill Hawks vs. Aspley Box Hill City Oval 12.30pm  
Sandringham vs. Richmond Trevor Barker 2.00pm  
Sunday June 27      
Casey Demons vs. Essendon Casey Fields 12.00pm Seven and 7plus
Northern Bullants vs. Carlton Preston City Oval 1.05pm Kayo Freebies
Port Melbourne vs. Williamstown ETU Stadium 2.00pm  
GWS Giants vs. Sydney Swans Holden Centre 5:45pm  