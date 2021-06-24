The AFL wishes to advise of updates relating to the fixture for Round 11 of the 2021 VFL Premiership Season.
The AFL continues to work closely with respective State Governments, all VFL Clubs and other key stakeholders to best manage the relevant border restrictions currently in place, ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount.
Updates to Round 11 are as follows:
Sunday’s GWS GIANTS vs. Sydney Swans match will now be played at the Holden Centre in Melbourne (formerly GIANTS Stadium) commencing at 5.45pm AEST (formerly 4.45pm). The border restrictions between Victoria and New South Wales has meant this game will now be played in Victoria. Both sides have extended squads in Melbourne with any additional players required to be made up of 19-year-olds from the NAB League.
Sunday's Northern Bullants vs. Carlton match will now start at 1.05pm (formerly 1.00pm). The match will be streamed live and free on KAYO Freebies.
The AFL also welcomes back crowds to the VFL in Victoria this weekend with strict capacity limits enforced. Maximum venue capacity 300 people per indoor space and 1,000 people outdoors (density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm).
Please follow VFL Club social channels for ticketing information.
|VFL RD 11
|Venue
|Start Time
|Broadcaster
|Friday June 25
|Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong
|South Pine Sporting Complex
|11.35am
|Kayo Freebies
|Saturday June 26
|Gold Coast Suns vs. Southport
|GC Suns Training Oval
|11.00am
|North Melbourne vs. Werribee
|Arden St Oval
|12.00pm
|Coburg vs. Footscray
|Highgate Recreation Reserve
|12.00pm
|Collingwood vs. Frankston
|Holden Centre
|12.05pm
|Kayo Freebies
|Box Hill Hawks vs. Aspley
|Box Hill City Oval
|12.30pm
|Sandringham vs. Richmond
|Trevor Barker
|2.00pm
|Sunday June 27
|Casey Demons vs. Essendon
|Casey Fields
|12.00pm
|Seven and 7plus
|Northern Bullants vs. Carlton
|Preston City Oval
|1.05pm
|Kayo Freebies
|Port Melbourne vs. Williamstown
|ETU Stadium
|2.00pm
|GWS Giants vs. Sydney Swans
|Holden Centre
|5:45pm