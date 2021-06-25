WEST Coast has been forced to dump five players to make way for its returning guns as it prepares to stake its claim as a contender against the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The Eagles are approaching full strength in the run to finals and have confirmed the returns of midfield stars Luke Shuey and Tim Kelly, Therabody All-Australian defenders Jeremy McGovern and Brad Sheppard, and forward speedster Jack Petruccelle.

Several in-form youngsters made way, with defenders Luke Foley and Harry Edwards and forwards Zac Langdon and Jamaine Jones omitted.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toby's villain image make-over, message to ex-mates GWS star Toby Greene speaks to Damian Barrett ahead of the Giants' round 15 clash with Hawthorn at the MCG

Defender Jackson Nelson will miss his first game this season as a result of the Eagles' injury list clearing, while young midfielder Luke Edwards has held his spot after impressing against Richmond in round 13.

The Bulldogs have finalised two changes, with speedster Ed Richards and WA youngster Riley Garcia replacing Hayden Crozier and Roarke Smith, who were both omitted.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R15: West Coast v Western Bulldogs Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Eagles and Bulldogs at Optus Stadium

Hawthorn has 'managed' veteran Shaun Burgoyne as the champion Hawk approaches his 400th game.

Burgoyne, who is sitting on 398 games, will be the medical substitute for the Hawks' clash against Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on Sunday.

James Cousins and the injured Jarman Impey are out of the team, with debutant Denver Grainger-Barras among the inclusions.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

Defender Kyle Hartigan and midfielder James Worpel have been recalled, with last week's sub Conor Nash named as an emergency.

The Giants have made one change, with forward Brent Daniels returning and replacing young midfielder Tom Green, who has been omitted. Lachie Ash remains on the outer and has been named as an emergency.

Adelaide has made two changes for its clash against Carlton at Marvel Stadium, recalling Luke Brown and promoting wingman Lachie Sholl to the 22 after he was named medical substitute in round 13.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R15: Carlton v Adelaide Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and Crows at Marvel Stadium

Youngster Josh Worrell and defender Andrew McPherson have made way.

Carlton has made four changes for the clash, losing Zac Fisher and Marc Pittonet to injury and dropping defender Nic Newman and rookie Luke Parks.

Veteran midfielder Marc Murphy has been named for his 296th game, with Lachie Plowman and Sam Petrevski-Seton also returning.

Last week's medical substitute, Jack Newnes, has been promoted to the 22 this week.

Sunday, June 27

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: B.Daniels

Out: T.Green (omitted), L.Ash (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: L.Ash (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: K.Hartigan, D.Grainger-Barras, J.Worpel

Out: J.Cousins (omitted), C.Nash (omitted), J.Impey (ankle), S.Burgoyne (managed)

New: Denver Grainger-Barras

Last week's sub: C.Nash (unused)

West Coast v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: B.Sheppard, J.McGovern, T.Kelly, L.Shuey, J.Petruccelle

Out: L.Foley (omitted), H.Edwards (omitted), J.Nelson (omitted), J.Jones (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), X.O'Neill (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: X.O'Neill (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: E.Richards, R.Garcia

Out: H.Crozier (omitted), R.Smith (omitted), M.Wallis (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced A.Naughton)

Carlton v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 4.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: L.Plowman, S.Petrevski-Seton, M.Murphy

Out: N.Newman (omitted), L.Parks (omitted), Z.Fisher (ankle), M.Pittonet (ankle)

Last week's sub: J.Newnes (replaced L.Parks)

ADELAIDE

In: L.Brown

Out: J.Worrell (omitted), A.McPherson (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Sholl (unused)