MARCUS Bontempelli has claimed the outright lead of the AFLCA Champion Player Award after another sizzling performance in round 15.
The Bulldogs superstar polled maximum votes after racking up 29 touches and kicking three goals in his side's big win over West Coast.
Bontempelli now holds a five-vote lead over Clayton Oliver after prolific Demon picked up three votes in his side's win over Essendon.
Carlton young gun Sam Walsh jumped into fourth place after a best-on-ground performance against Adelaide, while ageless warrior David Mundy also managed a perfect 10.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Brisbane v Geelong
9 Dayne Zorko (BL)
6 Marcus Adams (BL)
6 Charlie Cameron (BL)
5 Daniel Rich (BL)
4 Oscar McInerney (BL)
Richmond v St Kilda
10 Luke Dunstan (STK)
8 Jack Steele (STK)
4 Callum Wilkie (STK)
4 Dougal Howard (STK)
3 Paddy Ryder (STK)
1 Dylan Grimes (RICH)
Collingwood v Fremantle
10 David Mundy (FRE)
6 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
4 Rory Lobb (FRE)
3 Taylor Adams (COLL)
3 James Aish (FRE)
2 Brodie Grundy (COLL)
1 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
1 Sean Darcy (FRE)
North Melbourne v Gold Coast
8 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
6 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)
6 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)
5 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)
4 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Ben McKay (NMFC)
Port Adelaide v Sydney
10 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
8 Luke Parker (SYD)
3 Callum Mills (SYD)
3 Travis Boak (PORT)
3 Lance Franklin (SYD)
2 Scott Lycett (PORT)
1 Willem Drew (PORT)
Essendon v Melbourne
10 Steven May (MELB)
4 Max Gawn (MELB)
4 Jake Lever (MELB)
3 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)
3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
3 Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)
GWS Giants v Hawthorn
9 Will Day (HAW)
6 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
5 Ben McEvoy (HAW)
4 Dylan Moore (HAW)
4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
West Coast v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Bailey Smith (WB)
6 Aaron Naughton (WB)
4 Jack Macrae (WB)
1 Caleb Daniel (WB)
1 Bailey Dale (WB)
Carlton v Adelaide
10 Sam Walsh (CARL)
7 Zac Williams (CARL)
6 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
5 Rory Laird (ADEL)
1 Jordon Butts (ADEL)
1 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)
LEADERBOARD
76 Marcus Bontempelli WB
71 Clayton Oliver MELB
60 Ollie Wines PORT
58 Samuel Walsh CARL
56 Touk Miller GCFC
55 Hugh McCluggage BL
55 Darcy Parish ESS
54 David Mundy FRE
53 Max Gawn MELB
51 Zach Merrett ESS
50 Jack Steele STK
48 Rory Laird ADEL
43 Christian Petracca MELB
42 Jack Macrae WB
42 Dustin Martin RICH
42 Nic Naitanui WCE
41 Jarryd Lyons BL
40 Jacob Hopper GWS
38 Tom Mitchell HAW
38 Taylor Walker ADEL