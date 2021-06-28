Marcus Bontempelli in action against West Coast in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

MARCUS Bontempelli has claimed the outright lead of the AFLCA Champion Player Award after another sizzling performance in round 15.

The Bulldogs superstar polled maximum votes after racking up 29 touches and kicking three goals in his side's big win over West Coast.

Bontempelli now holds a five-vote lead over Clayton Oliver after prolific Demon picked up three votes in his side's win over Essendon.

Carlton young gun Sam Walsh jumped into fourth place after a best-on-ground performance against Adelaide, while ageless warrior David Mundy also managed a perfect 10.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The 10: Round 15's best moments Watch all the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

Brisbane v Geelong

9 Dayne Zorko (BL)

6 Marcus Adams (BL)

6 Charlie Cameron (BL)

5 Daniel Rich (BL)

4 Oscar McInerney (BL)

Richmond v St Kilda

10 Luke Dunstan (STK)

8 Jack Steele (STK)

4 Callum Wilkie (STK)

4 Dougal Howard (STK)

3 Paddy Ryder (STK)

1 Dylan Grimes (RICH)

Collingwood v Fremantle

10 David Mundy (FRE)

6 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

4 Rory Lobb (FRE)

3 Taylor Adams (COLL)

3 James Aish (FRE)

2 Brodie Grundy (COLL)

1 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

1 Sean Darcy (FRE)

North Melbourne v Gold Coast

8 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

6 Cameron Zurhaar (NMFC)

6 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

5 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)

4 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Ben McKay (NMFC)

Port Adelaide v Sydney

10 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

8 Luke Parker (SYD)

3 Callum Mills (SYD)

3 Travis Boak (PORT)

3 Lance Franklin (SYD)

2 Scott Lycett (PORT)

1 Willem Drew (PORT)

Essendon v Melbourne

10 Steven May (MELB)

4 Max Gawn (MELB)

4 Jake Lever (MELB)

3 Angus Brayshaw (MELB)

3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

2 Dyson Heppell (ESS)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

GWS Giants v Hawthorn

9 Will Day (HAW)

6 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

5 Ben McEvoy (HAW)

4 Dylan Moore (HAW)

4 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)

2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

West Coast v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Bailey Smith (WB)

6 Aaron Naughton (WB)

4 Jack Macrae (WB)

1 Caleb Daniel (WB)

1 Bailey Dale (WB)

Carlton v Adelaide

10 Sam Walsh (CARL)

7 Zac Williams (CARL)

6 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

5 Rory Laird (ADEL)

1 Jordon Butts (ADEL)

1 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

76 Marcus Bontempelli WB

71 Clayton Oliver MELB

60 Ollie Wines PORT

58 Samuel Walsh CARL

56 Touk Miller GCFC

55 Hugh McCluggage BL

55 Darcy Parish ESS

54 David Mundy FRE

53 Max Gawn MELB

51 Zach Merrett ESS

50 Jack Steele STK

48 Rory Laird ADEL

43 Christian Petracca MELB

42 Jack Macrae WB

42 Dustin Martin RICH

42 Nic Naitanui WCE

41 Jarryd Lyons BL

40 Jacob Hopper GWS

38 Tom Mitchell HAW

38 Taylor Walker ADEL