BRODIE GRUNDY’S neck injury on the eve of the byes couldn’t have come at a worse time. Most Fantasy Classic coaches towards the top traded him and now the challenge is to get him back.

Those who held Grundy and covered with a bench ruck will have the last laugh as finding the $791k asking price will require some thrifty trading to get the best ruck in the game.

Maybe it’s just trading the ‘loan’ players in Sean Darcy or Reilly O’Brien? Or, sensibly, it’s a (hefty) rookie upgrade. Possibly some will look to make some slight adjustments to players who they anticipated being keepers.

Calvin and Warnie chat through the options as well as other trade targets in the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast thank to Sportsbet.

In this episode …

3:00 - Warnie is impressed with the warrior-like effort from Lachie Neale.

8:30 - A few injuries will need to monitored this week.

12:00 - News from the WAFL, SANFL and VFL.

14:45 - Calvin and Warnie try to predict their best 22s for the end of the season.

22:00 - Is Patrick Dangerfield a top-six forward?

24:30 - Nick Haynes v Nic Newman.

28:20 - Calvin suggests that Andrew Gaff could be a bargain option even though he's on his never again list.

30:15 - How to get Brodie Grundy back into your team.

33:00 - Patrick Dangerfield v Scott Pendlebury.

35:15 - There is some value in Jordan De Goey, Jake Stringer and Matt Kennedy.

44:00 - The value of holding a cash cow who is still appreciating in cash.

47:30 - Is trading Reilly O'Brien to Brodie Grundy a good move?

52:30 - Calvin is warming to bringing in Jordan De Goey for Nick Hind to pocket some dollars.

