THERE is reason for Melbourne to be confident heading into September.

Not only do the Demons sit on top of the AFL ladder with just eight weeks left in the campaign, but their form against the competition's elite should hold Simon Goodwin's side in good stead as they focus on a return to finals.

Champion Data statistics for 'record against top-eight sides' show that Melbourne is the only undefeated team against those it will likely face in the finals, going 5-0 when tackling the League's other contenders so far this year.

Convincing wins over Geelong, Richmond, Sydney, the Western Bulldogs and Brisbane have seen Melbourne join a group of premiership favourites, though its flag aspirations will be further tested by four more fixtures against top-eight teams during its run home.

At the other end of the spectrum, there is genuine concern for Richmond. The reigning premiers had its buffer in eighth-place slashed to just 8.5 percent on the weekend, which might have something to do with its 1-6 record against fellow top-eight teams.

The Tigers, who according to Champion Data have the easiest run-in of any side in the League, have only beaten the second-placed Western Bulldogs when coming up against top-eight teams this year.

However, with key names set to return in the coming weeks, Richmond plays just two more top-eight sides throughout the final two months of the season when it meets Brisbane and Geelong in successive games later this year.

West Coast also has reason to worry, with its 55-point loss to the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium last Sunday seeing its record against those currently occupying a finals position slip to 2-3 on the campaign.

Carlton and North Melbourne are the only winless teams when coming up against top-eight opposition so far this year, while a host of teams join Richmond with just one victory against such teams.

Among those sides is Essendon, who saw its record against top-eight teams fall to 1-5 when it lost to Melbourne on Saturday night. It forced coach Ben Rutten to again challenge his troops to legitimise their improvement against the League's best.

