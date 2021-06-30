Fremantle and West Coast players and staff board a shared chartered flight to Melbourne ahead of round 16 on June 29, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast CEO Trevor Nisbett says it was a momentary lapse that led to a photo of star forward Jamie Cripps being taken with his nose showing above his mask on the clubs charter flight to Melbourne.

After the photo surfaced on social media as the Eagles and Fremantle took to the air, Nisbett issued a statement on Thursday to address some concerns from the public.

Cripps and Fremantle forward Matt Taberner were seen wearing their face masks incorrectly in the photo.

Nisbett said it was "a momentary lapse" when the mask slid down, but the club understood that "we must set an example in this respect".



"I travelled with the team and other than when they were either eating or drinking, they abided by the protocols," he said.

Nisbett said it was important to note that it was a charter flight and no members of the public were at risk

He explained that players and staff from both West Coast and Fremantle were tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding and Eagles staff and players abided by protocols and were very disciplined on the flight.

He also said the entire entourage was again tested on arrival in Melbourne and isolated until all had returned negative tests this morning.