Patrick Cripps is tackled by Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra during the round three clash between Carlton and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on April 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE will play its home game against Carlton on Saturday night as part of a double-header at the MCG.

Clubs were informed on Thursday morning that the Dockers-Blues clash, originally scheduled at Optus Stadium, had been moved to the MCG to be played at 7.40pm AEST.



It will follow the Melbourne-Greater Western Sydney game that will be played at the venue at 1.45pm AEST earlier in the afternoon.



Fans who attend the afternoon fixture will be required to leave the venue before it is cleared ahead of the evening game.



The Dockers-Blues clash had been touted as an option for Launceston before the Tasmanian State Government shut the door on Fremantle due to Perth's coronavirus lockdown. Geelong was also raised as a possibility, however, the League decided on the MCG.

Superstar Nat Fyfe during a Fremantle training session at Marvel Stadium on June 30, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

It will be the Blues' seventh match at the ground this season and the Dockers' second. Both teams met earlier this year at Marvel Stadium with the Blues comprehensive 45-point winners.



Fremantle arrived in Victoria on Tuesday night as Perth was sent into a three-day lockdown.



They trained at Marvel Stadium on Wednesday and will stay in Melbourne until they face Hawthorn next week in a game scheduled for UTAS Stadium in Launceston.

Justin Longmuir talks to the media before a Fremantle training session at Marvel Stadium on June 30, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir confirmed on Wednesday that his superstar skipper Nat Fyfe would play after his shoulder setback.

The Dockers are knocking on the door of the top eight and finals loom as a real possibility with teams above them faltering.

"I think it's a big thing (finals hunger) … our season's on the line," Longmuir said.

"We've got some positivity out of the last two weeks. Our playing group has kept that energy all the way through the year, but we've got something to really play for now.

"Hopefully our players can put some of the distractions behind them and be focused on their preparation for this week."