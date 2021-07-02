WHEN Adelaide's national recruiting manager Hamish Ogilvie first spoke to Ben Keays, his message was simple.

Late in 2019, the then 22-year-old had just been delisted by Brisbane, a club he had played four years at after graduating through its Academy.

It was tough for Keays, but he was a realist and the Crows were keen to throw him a lifeline through the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

When he first met Ogilvie, Keays wanted to talk up his positional versatility, something he'd developed at the Lions as a midfielder, pressure forward and even wingman.

Keays lights up Adelaide Oval Ben Keays has kicked a ripping snap to give Adelaide an early lead in the third term

But Ogilvie was having none of it.

"Hamish was the one that I was speaking to saying: 'I can play multiple positions, I can do this and that'," Keays told AFL.com.au.

"He said 'no, no, no, you're playing midfield, we want you around the footy'.

"He was one that was keen on me doing that."

New Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks was on board. Although Keays was left out of the opening round in 2020, he made the most of the COVID shutdown period and has not missed a game since last season's resumption.

What he's done in 2021 has been quite incredible.

The popular 24-year-old has become a crucial midfield cog for the Crows alongside veterans Rory Laird and Rory Sloane.

He is averaging 29 disposals, up from 19 in last year's shortened games, including six clearances and six tackles.

Ben Keays celebrates Adelaide's win over Gold Coast in R3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"Getting a run of games and having the faith of the coaches can make a huge difference," he said.

"I haven't done anything out of the ordinary. I haven't worked harder … I'm the same bloke.

"Playing back in my natural position has helped a lot, being around the footy has helped, and my tank is a strength and I'm using that."

At Brisbane he was stuck behind Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons, Dayne Zorko, Jarrod Berry and a host of others chasing an inside midfield role.

Keays was one of the best runners on the Lions' list, as he is at the Crows.

But it's his skill development that has caught the eye this year. Cleaner hands, more penetrating and incisive kicking.

Adelaide's Ben Keays fires off a handball against St Kilda in R13 on June 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He's a significantly better footballer.

Keays said Nicks mapped out a simple plan when he first arrived at the club, one that relied on effort and defensive pressure, "nothing that involved flair or silky skills".

"If you do this you'll get a go," Nicks told him.

"I've worked on my skills. By no means are they perfect, especially with decision-making and ball use … there's only so many drills and repetitions you can do at training, a game is completely different with its pressure and intensity."

Keays said midfield coach Nathan van Berlo had been a big help, while he'd quickly gravitated to the work ethic of Reilly O'Brien and Jake Kelly.

Keays will run out for the Crows on Saturday to play his former club for the second time, knowing he's a much different player, but one who's far from satisfied.

"I'm excited to play Brissie, moreso because they're in good form and flying, they're right up there amongst the contenders," he said.

"I've got massive respect for their midfield and what (midfield coach) Dale Tapping has done with them and how well they're going.

Ben Keays as a Brisbane Lion in 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

"I don't think I'll ever go into a game feeling comfortable, it's not a mindset I want to fall into considering how far back I've come from.

"The speed of the game and getting used to AFL footy, I feel comfortable with that.

"I'm trying to add weapons to my arsenal, still trying to learn off the best players and teammates, and you need that base of feeling comfortable at the level first.

"I go into games on edge because that's a mindset I think I need."