GREATER Western Sydney has dropped gun tagger Matt de Boer for its clash against Melbourne's midfield stars as the Giants prepare to make a last-ditch attempt to break into the top eight.

After falling short against Hawthorn in round 15, the Giants have recalled veteran ruckman Shane Mumford and midfielder Tom Green for the must-win clash, with Sam Reid and Kieren Briggs also omitted.

The absence of de Boer will come as a relief for Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver, with the settled Demons losing veteran Nathan Jones for the clash at the MCG on Saturday.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Treloar's troubles, Silk 400, Lion's niggle, Giant comeback Nat Edwards with the latest news

Geelong has also lost its tagger Mark O'Connor to injury for Friday night's clash against Essendon, choosing to rest Shaun Higgins and Esava Ratugolea.

The Cats have recalled Gryan Miers and Rhys Stanley, while the Bombers have made two changes, dropping Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Matt Guelfi, and recalling Tom Cutler and Will Snelling.

Brisbane has named Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale after the star midfielder was in doubt with a calf issue, making two changes at this stage for its clash against Adelaide.

Midfielder Jarrod Berry returns for his first game since round five after battling with a groin issue, with Irish rookie James Madden making way because of injury.

FULL TEAMS Check them out here

Young forward Darcy Fogarty is among three omissions for Adelaide, with first-round draft pick Luke Pedlar will make his debut.

Fremantle superstar Nat Fyfe has been named to return from a dislocated shoulder against Carlton at the MCG on Saturday night, replacing injured forward Matt Taberner (calf).

The Blues have recalled tall forward Levi Casboult for the clash, losing co-captain Sam Docherty and veteran Marc Murphy to injury, and high-profile recruit Zac Williams to suspension.

Hawthorn has copped a triple blow for champion Shaun Burgoyne's 400th match, losing young gun Will Day, forward Chad Wingard and prized draftee Denver Grainger-Barras to injury for Saturday night's clash against Port Adelaide.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Silk 400: The best of Burgoyne's superb career Shaun Burgoyne becomes the fifth player in VFL/AFL history to notch the 400-game milestone

The Power have recalled Riley Bonner and dropped young pair Martin Frederick and Dylan Williams, who made his debut in round 15.

Star forward/midfielder Jordan De Goey returns for Collingwood on Sunday after being named in the extended squad to take on St Kilda, with young midfielder Finlay Macrae included on the eight-man bench.

Jack Billings returns for the Saints after being withdrawn in round 15 with a knee complaint, while promising defender Nick Coffield will miss up to six weeks with a hamstring strain.

West Coast has recalled Jamaine Jones to replace suspended star Liam Ryan, with backline recruit Alex Witherden named on the extended bench for Sunday's clash against Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

Defender Kaiden Brand is the only confirmed omission for the Swans.

The Western Bulldogs have named fringe midfielder Patrick Lipinki in their extended squad for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne.

Injured defender Ryan Gardner is the only confirmed omission for the Bulldogs after their big win against West Coast.

The Kangaroos have dropped defender Lachie Young and named Jared Polec on the extended bench as he pushes for his first game since round three after recovering from a hamstring injury.



Friday, July 2

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Miers, R.Stanley

Out: M.O'Connor (injured), S.Higgins (managed), E.Ratugolea (managed)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (unused)

ESSENDON

In: T.Cutler, W.Snelling

Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), D.Zaharakis (medi-sub), M.Guelfi (omitted)

Last week's sub: D.Zaharakis (unused)

Saturday, July 3

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: N.Jones (calf)

Last week's sub: N.Jones (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Mumford, T.Green

Out: S.Reid (omitted), M.de Boer (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Ash (unused)

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: L.Pedlar, B.Frampton, N.Murray

Out: S.McAdam (omitted), D.Fogarty (omitted), W.Hamill (omitted), A.McPherson (medi-sub)

New: Luke Pedlar

Last week's sub: A.McPherson (unused)

BRISBANE

In: G.Birchall, J.Berry

Out: J.Madden (hand), J.Prior (omitted), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

Fremantle v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

FREMANTLE

In: N.Fyfe

Out: M.Crowden (medi-sub), M.Taberner (calf)

Last week's sub: M.Crowden (replaced M.Taberner)

CARLTON

In: T.Williamson, L.Casboult

Out: Z.Williams (suspension), M.Murphy (calf), S.Docherty (ankle)

Last week's sub: N.Newman (replaced M.Murphy)

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: C.Nash, D.Greaves

Out: D.Grainger-Barras (concussion), W.Day (ankle), C.Wingard (hamstring)

Last week's sub: S.Burgoyne (replaced C.Wingard)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Bonner

Out: D.Williams (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced T.McKenzie)

Sunday, July 4

Sydney v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Wicks, C.O'Riordan, C.Sinclair, H.McLean

Out: K.Brand (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Blakey (unused)

WEST COAST

In: J.Jones, Z.Langdon, N.Vardy, A.Witherden, L.Foley

Out: J.Nelson (medi-sub), L.Ryan (suspension)

Last week's sub: J.Nelson (unused)

Collingwood v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.De Goey, M.Lynch, F.Macrae, T.Ruscoe

Out: B.McCreery (hamstring)

Last week's sub: C.Brown (replaced B.McCreery)

ST KILDA

In: J.Billings, P.Hunter, D.Kent, J.Lonie

Out: N.Coffield (hamstring)

Last week's sub: L.Connolly (replaced N.Coffield)

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: Le.Young, J.Schache, P.Lipinski, J.Sweet

Out: R.Gardner (shoulder)

Last week's sub: M.Wallis (replaced R.Gardner)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Scott, J.Polec, K.Hayden, E.Ford, T.Campbell

Out: La.Young (omitted), A.Bosenavulagi (medi-sub)

New: Eddie Ford

Last week's sub: A.Bosenavulagi (unused)