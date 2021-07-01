A STERLING return to the field has seen midfield prospect Ben Hobbs waste no time in breaking into AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year.

Hobbs missed two months with an ankle injury at the start of the season, but a very swift return to his best has reminded recruiters of his abilities as an inside midfielder who can also push forward and hit the scoreboard.

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels regained Hobbs two weeks ago and he dominated with 34 disposals, eight clearances and 2.2. He backed it up last week as Vic Country skipper in one of the under-19s trial games with an even more commanding showing, finding 37 disposals (including 14 in the first term), nine marks and two goals.

His inclusion in the rolling team of the year has seen a reshuffle, with Jason Horne playing as a half-forward, where he has spent a lot of this year with South Adelaide, and his teammate Arlo Draper going out of the side as he faces a stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

There are two other changes this week. A season-best game from Collingwood Next Generation Academy member Youseph Dib has seen him come into the side.

While his performance last weekend for Vic Metro as a midfielder caught the eye, Dib has also played in patches this season as a small forward and small back, and he takes a place as a running defender in this group.

Another new face to the backline in Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, also a versatile player who has impressed in midfield roles this season but can also be used as a rebounder.

The nephew of Essendon and Port Adelaide champion Gavin, and son of former Saints forward Terry Milera, had 15 disposals playing in the reserves last week for Glenelg and has grown in form as this season has gone on.