Friday, July 2

Geelong v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

For the first time since 1993, the Bombers head down the highway. Can they manufacture an upset and keep their finals hopes alive? Look out, Cats, don't take this one for granted. Current capacity is 50 per cent and was made available only to members.

Saturday, July 3

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

The Giants have the daunting task of taking on big Max Gawn's red-hot Demons. Mission impossible? Try telling that to miracle man Toby Greene. What will Toby and his Giants do? Can they stop the sizzling Petracca, Oliver, and co? The crowd is capped at 25,000 for this one so get in quick.

Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

The Crows will have their work cut out for them when they take on the super-slick Lions. But playing on their home deck, and with a newly signed-up Tex, don't be surprised if the Crows rattle the Lions cage. The crowd has been reduced to 50 per cent and is currently on-sale to members. Any remaining inventory will be made available to general public at 9am ACST on Saturday, July 3.

Fremantle v Carlton at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

It's a Fremantle home game at the MCG, and the Dockers are taking on the resurgent Blues. The stakes couldn't be higher, either. A win for Freo means it leapfrogs Richmond and is in the eight. Carlton still have a sneaky chance of grabbing a finals spot, too, on the back of last week's win. This game is going to be cracker. Will the Blues do it for David Teague? Will Nat Fyfe inspire a famous win? The crowd is capped at 25,000 and tickets are available to general public from 5pm AEST on Friday, July 2.

Hawthorn v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

It will be special night when champion Shaun Burgoyne steps out to play his 400th career match. Clarko's Hawks are on a bit of a roll, too, and Port Adelaide will have to be on its guard to avoid a major upset. If the Hawks win and Geelong beats Essendon, the Power will be out of the top four. It's a must-win game for Ken Hinkley, but you can see the Hawks doing it for Silk. The crowd is capped at 25,000.

Sunday, July 4

Sydney v West Coast at GMHBA Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

This is the ultimate eight-point game. Both teams need to win. Both teams on foreign soil. Both teams coming off disappointing losses. The Eagles will be smarting after last week's horror result, and the Swans need to get their season back on track to prevent sliding out of the eight. This game has it all. Two of the best key forwards we've ever seen, and a galaxy of stars. Current capacity is 50 per cent.

Collingwood v St Kilda at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

Caretaker coach Robert Harvey is chasing his first win and St Kilda is circling the eight after flexing serious muscle in its last outing. There is lot of history between these teams, too, sparking back from the days when Mick Malthouse and Ross Lyon were in charge. Jordan De Goey returns for the Pies, Jack Billings is in for the Saints. A thriller awaits. Crowd capped at 25,000, sold out to members only.

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

Both teams will be rejoicing a return to Marvel Stadium. While they are at other ends of the ladder, the Kangaroos have shown considerable improvement over recent weeks. The Doggies are in rare form and this game is worth getting to simply to watch the mesmerising Marcus Bontempelli and the high-flying Aaron Naughton. The crowd is capped at 25,000

