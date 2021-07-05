Nic Naitanui and Todd Goldstein battle it out in the round 18 clash between North Melbourne and West Coast at Metricon Stadium on September 17, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

MONDAY night football will return in round 17, with West Coast scheduled to host North Melbourne at an Optus Stadium that will return to 100 per cent capacity.

The Eagles will travel to Perth on Tuesday via a charter flight to start their preparations for the match, which will complete a five-day round of football that launches on Thursday night.

The decision to play on Monday night was made after the Western Australian Government announced COVID-19 restrictions would be eased earlier that day, allowing Optus Stadium to return to full capacity.

Top-four rivals Port Adelaide and Melbourne will meet at Adelaide Oval to start round 17, with Essendon to host Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL R17 FIXTURE BELOW

Hawthorn will host Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday, with the Dockers returning to Perth after that match.

Carlton will host Geelong at the MCG on Saturday, with a venue for Brisbane's clash against St Kilda that night still to be confirmed.

Greater Western Sydney is also waiting for confirmation of a venue for its clash against Gold Coast on Sunday.

Josh Kelly in action during the round nine clash between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney Giants at Metricon Stadium on August 2, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs will host Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, with Richmond's clash against Collingwood to go ahead at the MCG.

"We are pleased to be able to confirm the locations for seven of the nine games for Round 17 with an aim to finalising arrangements for the two outstanding games as early as tomorrow," AFL executive general manager of clubs and broadcasting Travis Auld said.

"We understand how important it is for supporters to know when their teams are playing as early as possible, and we thank each fan for their continued support.

"We will continue to work closely with respective State Governments, all AFL clubs and other key stakeholders as we progress the season while ensuring the health and safety of the community remains paramount."

Round 17 fixture

Thursday, July 8

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST, Seven

Friday, July 9

Essendon v Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 10

Hawthorn v Fremantle at University of Tasmania Stadium, 1.45pm AEST, Fox

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Brisbane v St Kilda TBC, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 11

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at TBC, 12.40pm AEST, Fox

Western Bulldogs v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Richmond v Collingwood at the MCG, 4.10pm AEST, Fox

Monday, July 12

West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST, Fox