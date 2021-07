JUSTIN McInerney's performance against West Coast has earned him his second NAB AFL Rising Star nomination.

The Swans winger was also nominated for the award last season in round 15.

McInerney was lively with 22 disposals in the 92-point demolition of the Eagles.

He joins teammates Errol Gulden, Braden Campbell and Chad Warner as Swans to be nominated in season 2021.

He is also the fifth player this year to be nominated twice after Lachie Sholl, Mitch Georgiades, Luke Jackson and Tom Green.