ESSENDON youngster Zach Reid is set to miss the rest of the season with a back injury.

The young key defender, who was pick No.10 at last year's NAB AFL Draft, was closing in on a return to the senior side however AFL.com.au understands a stress fracture in his lower back will see him unavailable for the rest of 2021.

The injury can be common for younger taller players earlier in the careers and the Bombers will be conservative with his recovery.

It is a blow for the 19-year-old, who has impressed in the VFL in recent weeks after returning to the field following a lay-off with glandular fever.

That came after he had made his debut in round five against Brisbane, with the skilful backman a key part of the Bombers' future.

Essendon draftees Zach Reid, Archie Perkins and Nik Cox. Picture: AFL Photo

He was one of their three first-round picks last season alongside Nik Cox (No.8) and Archie Perkins (No.9) and was delivered to the Bombers via the selection they received from Carlton in exchange for Adam Saad during last year's trade period.

The club showed how highly it rates Reid when it handed the tall defender the No.31 jumper – which had been worn by former champion Essendon backman and 400-gamer Dustin Fletcher.