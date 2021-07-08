STAR Geelong recruit Jeremy Cameron has admitted his latest hamstring setback was really of his own making.

And Geelong coach Chris Scott has again defended the club medicos and said there was some "bad luck" involved with Cameron's injury, while conceding the club needed to be more cautious with its prized recruit.

Both Scott and Cameron were unsure on Thursday when the gun forward would return, but it is unlikely to be in the next month.

"We're optimistic that it's not a serious issue, but it is his third issue in a hamstring," Scott told reporters on Thursday.

"That in itself, before you delve down into the detail, is a concern that demands a cautious and thorough evaluation [but] I'm really confident that it's not a very long-term issue.

"We're very confident in our medical staff and it's a gross over-simplification to say he was tight pre-game and he shouldn't have played."

Geelong doctors tend to Jeremy Cameron's hamstring during the clash with Essendon in R16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Cameron, 27, agreed: "At the end of the day it is probably my choice [to play] ...

“It’s frustrating but overall it’s not a really, really bad result. it’s not too bad at all. The time that it will take will be the time that it will take.

"To call it just before half-time was just it because it was getting tighter, there wasn't any particular incident out there. If I kept pushing on, anything could have happened and it could have been really bad for finals.

"I don't want to sit here and say I'm going to be back in three weeks because it could be five."

Versatile tall Esava Ratugolea will almost certainly return after being listed out as managed last week.

"We're in the fortunate position where we do have some options that we like," Scott said.

"The team we pick each week is not necessarily going to be the team that we think is going to be the best at the end of the year."