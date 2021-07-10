WINGMAN Jared Polec has failed to win a recall for North Melbourne, instead named an emergency for Monday's clash with West Coast at Optus Stadium.
Polec returned from his hamstring injury via the VFL last week but has been left out of an unchanged AFL starting line-up from the Kangaroos side that lost to the Western Bulldogs.
Last week's medical substitute debutant Eddie Ford has been left out of the squad completely with Patrick Walker, Charlie Lazzaro and Tom Campbell rounding out the emergencies.
The Eagles have recalled Andrew Gaff from his thumb injury and Liam Ryan from suspension among their five changes.
Premiership tall Nathan Vardy and youngster Luke Foley have been dropped alongside injured trio Jack Redden, Jamaine Jones and Alex Witherden.
Foley and Vardy are emergencies along with Xavier O'Neil and Luke Edwards.
Monday, July 12
West Coast v North Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: A.Gaff, L.Ryan, J.Nelson, J.Rotham, B.Ah Chee
Out: L.Foley (omitted), N.Vardy (omitted), L.Edwards (omitted), A.Witherden (groin), J.Redden (knee), J.Jones (foot)
Last week's sub: J.Petruccelle (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: None
Out: E.Ford (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: E.Ford (unused)