THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player Award is heating up with the top six separated by just nine votes after the first eight matches of round 17.
Clayton Oliver returned to the top after polling eight votes against Melbourne, but back-to-back 10s from star Sun Touk Miller and Saints captain Jack Steele has seem the underrated pair soar into contention.
Young Blue Sam Walsh continued his outstanding season with another perfect score to move up to fourth, while Ollie Wines remains in striking distance despite not polling against the Demons.
Marcus Bontempelli is three votes off the lead after he and his teammates were upstaged by the Swans on Sunday.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Port Adelaide v Melbourne
10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
8 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Tom McDonald (MELB)
2 Steven May (MELB)
2 Max Gawn (MELB)
1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)
1 Christian Salem (MELB)
Essendon v Adelaide
10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Mason Redman (ESS)
4 Archie Perkins (ESS)
4 Jake Stringer (ESS)
3 Nick Hind (ESS)
3 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
1 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)
Hawthorn v Fremantle
10 Sean Darcy (FRE)
6 Nat Fyfe (FRE)
6 David Mundy (FRE)
4 Rory Lobb (FRE)
4 Caleb Serong (FRE)
Carlton v Geelong
10 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
8 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
2 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)
1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)
Brisbane v St Kilda
10 Jack Steele (STK)
7 Tom Highmore (STK)
7 Luke Dunstan (STK)
4 Dayne Zorko (BL)
1 Jimmy Webster (STK)
1 Tim Membrey (STK)
GWS Giants v Gold Coast
10 Touk Miller (GCFC)
8 Jacob Hopper (GWS)
5 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)
5 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Chris Burgess (GCFC)
1 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
Western Bulldogs v Sydney
10 Jordan Dawson (SYD)
8 Tom McCartin (SYD)
3 Bailey Smith (WB)
3 Luke Parker (SYD)
3 Alex Keath (WB)
2 Taylor Duryea (WB)
1 Caleb Daniel (WB)
Richmond v Collingwood
10 Taylor Adams (COLL)
7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
7 Jack Crisp (COLL)
3 Jayden Short (RICH)
2 Brayden Maynard (COLL)
1 Dylan Grimes (RICH)
Leaderboard
79 Clayton Oliver MELB
76 Marcus Bontempelli WB
76 Touk Miller GCFC
73 Samuel Walsh CARL
70 Jack Steele STK
70 Ollie Wines PORT
63 Darcy Parish ESS
61 Zach Merrett ESS
60 David Mundy FRE
55 Max Gawn MELB
55 Hugh McCluggage BL
53 Christian Petracca MELB
51 Rory Laird ADEL
48 Jacob Hopper GWS
45 Sean Darcy FRE
45 Josh Kelly GWS
45 Jarryd Lyons BL
45 Jack Macrae WB
43 Ben Cunnington NMFC
43 Tom Stewart GEEL