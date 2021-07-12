Sam Walsh in action against Geelong in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player Award is heating up with the top six separated by just nine votes after the first eight matches of round 17.

Clayton Oliver returned to the top after polling eight votes against Melbourne, but back-to-back 10s from star Sun Touk Miller and Saints captain Jack Steele has seem the underrated pair soar into contention.

Young Blue Sam Walsh continued his outstanding season with another perfect score to move up to fourth, while Ollie Wines remains in striking distance despite not polling against the Demons.

Marcus Bontempelli is three votes off the lead after he and his teammates were upstaged by the Swans on Sunday.

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)

8 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

6 Tom McDonald (MELB)

2 Steven May (MELB)

2 Max Gawn (MELB)

1 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

1 Christian Salem (MELB)

Essendon v Adelaide

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)

5 Mason Redman (ESS)

4 Archie Perkins (ESS)

4 Jake Stringer (ESS)

3 Nick Hind (ESS)

3 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

1 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (ESS)

Hawthorn v Fremantle

10 Sean Darcy (FRE)

6 Nat Fyfe (FRE)

6 David Mundy (FRE)

4 Rory Lobb (FRE)

4 Caleb Serong (FRE)

Carlton v Geelong

10 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

8 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

6 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

2 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)

1 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

1 Isaac Smith (GEEL)

Brisbane v St Kilda

10 Jack Steele (STK)

7 Tom Highmore (STK)

7 Luke Dunstan (STK)

4 Dayne Zorko (BL)

1 Jimmy Webster (STK)

1 Tim Membrey (STK)

GWS Giants v Gold Coast

10 Touk Miller (GCFC)

8 Jacob Hopper (GWS)

5 Brandon Ellis (GCFC)

5 Toby Greene (GWS)

1 Chris Burgess (GCFC)

1 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)

Western Bulldogs v Sydney

10 Jordan Dawson (SYD)

8 Tom McCartin (SYD)

3 Bailey Smith (WB)

3 Luke Parker (SYD)

3 Alex Keath (WB)

2 Taylor Duryea (WB)

1 Caleb Daniel (WB)

Richmond v Collingwood

10 Taylor Adams (COLL)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

7 Jack Crisp (COLL)

3 Jayden Short (RICH)

2 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

1 Dylan Grimes (RICH)

Leaderboard

79 Clayton Oliver MELB

76 Marcus Bontempelli WB

76 Touk Miller GCFC

73 Samuel Walsh CARL

70 Jack Steele STK

70 Ollie Wines PORT

63 Darcy Parish ESS

61 Zach Merrett ESS

60 David Mundy FRE

55 Max Gawn MELB

55 Hugh McCluggage BL

53 Christian Petracca MELB

51 Rory Laird ADEL

48 Jacob Hopper GWS

45 Sean Darcy FRE

45 Josh Kelly GWS

45 Jarryd Lyons BL

45 Jack Macrae WB

43 Ben Cunnington NMFC

43 Tom Stewart GEEL