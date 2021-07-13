Archie Perkins celebrates a goal with Darcy Parish against Adelaide in round 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ARCHIE Perkins has been rewarded for his starring performance in Essendon's win over Adelaide with the NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round 17.

Perkins showed his potential with three goals from 18 possessions and four marks as the Bombers crushed the Crows by 63 points.

Taken by Essendon with pick No.9 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, Perkins has played 14 games in his debut season.

He is the third Bomber to be nominated this season after Nik Cox (round 12) Harrison Jones (round 14).