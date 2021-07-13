AFTER being in the thick of the action last off-season, what do the Western Bulldogs have planned for the upcoming Continental Tyres Trade Period?

The Dogs' list boss Sam Power joined the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss all the big decisions facing the Bulldogs as they challenge for this year's premiership.

Power chats about Sam Darcy's rise into No.1 pick contention as a father-son, Josh Dunkley's plans for 2022, the Bulldogs' priorities for their list and where things sit for their group of out-of-contract players.

Plus, Power details the Bulldogs' list build in recent seasons and how they nabbed former Collingwood gun Adam Treloar.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

0:45 – Power shares his views on this year's draft pool, including the highlights from last week's under-19s clash between Vic Metro and Vic Country.

3:00 – Who are the No.1 contenders and where do the Dogs expect a bid to come on father-son prospect Sam Darcy?

6:45 – Does Darcy's emergence change the Bulldogs' approach to the off-season?

8:20 – Power talks through his priorities when he stepped into the job in 2018 and the changes four seasons on.

10:50 – We go behind the Bulldogs' Bailey Smith pick and why the club was set on the gun midfielder.

14:45 – The inside story of how the Bulldogs landed Adam Treloar last year and the chaotic final day.

19:00 – Will the Bulldogs trade their first draft pick this year?

23:20 – An update on Josh Dunkley's future with the club.

24:30 – Power gives his take on out-of-contract Dogs Patrick Lipinski, Cody Weightman, Mitch Wallis and Lewis Young.

26:30 – The 2022 contract priorities the Dogs are keen to move into this season.

28:00 – Should the AFL introduce a mid-season trade period?