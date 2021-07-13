Joel Selwood breaks a Liam Baker tackle during the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S premiership push has received another boost with the Swans to return to happy hunting ground GMHBA Stadium to host Fremantle in round 19.

The Swans have won four of their last five matches at the venue – including the round 16 belting of West Coast – and will host the Dockers on Saturday July 24.

It will be the Swans' fifth consecutive match on the road with New South Wales' COVID-19 situation preventing both Sydney-based clubs on returning home.

Collingwood is back in primetime, travelling to Adelaide Oval to face Port Adelaide to kick-off round 19 on Friday night with no Thursday night matches scheduled for the next two rounds of fixtures. The Power-Pies clash will start at the earlier time of 6.45pm ACST because of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Dan Houston is tackled by Jack Crisp during the Collingwood-Port Adelaide clash in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong will tackle Richmond in the second of this season's Grand Final rematches on Sunday afternoon at the MCG. It will be the first of back-to-back Sunday matches for the reigning premiers.

As previously confirmed by the AFL, football will return to Darwin on the Saturday night of round 19 when Gold Coast face Melbourne under lights.

Essendon's run of form and shock finals tilt has seen it rewarded with a Friday night fixture at Marvel Stadium against Sydney to open round 20.

The Brisbane-Gold Coast Q Clash will be played at the Gabba on Saturday, while Melbourne will host the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night in what looms as a potential battle for top spot.

Greater Western Sydney's clash with Port Adelaide scheduled for Sunday, August 1 remains without a confirmed venue given the New South Wales COVID-19 situation.

Round 19

Friday, July 23

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 6.45pm ACST

Saturday, July 24

Hawthorn v Brisbane at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

Sydney v Fremantle at GMHBA Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Essendon v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Gold Coast v Melbourne at TIO Stadium, 6.55pm ACST

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

Sunday, July 25

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.40pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

Round 20

Friday, July 30

Essendon v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, July 31

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

Sunday, August 1

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at TBC, 1.10pm AEST

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST