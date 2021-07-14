Fans enter GMHBA Stadium ahead of an AFL Community Series match between Geelong and Essendon on March 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan described the MCG as "just a ground" on Tuesday.

The reason he was asked? Because this weekend, the Lions will be aiming to avoid their 10th straight defeat at the home of footy, one of the longest active losing streaks in the competition.

But it's not the longest active losing streak at a particular ground, nor is it Brisbane's. The Lions are one of many sides that have found it difficult to overcome Geelong's dominance at Kardinia Park recently, losing 12 straight at the venue.

Such has been the manner in which the Cats have been able to turn what's now known as GMHBA Stadium into a fortress, nine clubs in the League have their longest current losing streaks at Kardinia Park.

Brisbane's run of 12 straight defeats at the ground – dating back to its last win there in 2003 – is the longest at any particular venue in the competition, though Adelaide is close behind with 11 consecutive defeats at the same stadium.

Melbourne is another who has endured a rough recent run down the highway, though not as tough as its history at the now unused Football Park. The Demons lost 16 straight games at the South Australian venue, before it stopped hosting footy in 2013.

Essendon, who is without a win in five games at Metricon Stadium, is also thankful ANZ Stadium no longer hosts football games. It hadn't won in six successive matches at the venue, which stopped holding games in 2016.

So, are bogey grounds real? Not according to Fagan, who said: "The MCG is about 4 metres longer than (the Gabba) and about 3 metres wider if truth be known. Let's not make too much of it. We don't play there much."

Try telling that to the clubs struggling to taste victory at Kardinia Park.

YOUR CLUB'S BOGEY GROUND

Adelaide: 11 straight losses at Kardinia Park

Brisbane: 12 straight losses at Kardinia Park

Carlton: 5 straight losses at Giants Stadium (never won)

Collingwood: 3 straight losses at Kardinia Park

Essendon: winless in 5 straight games at Metricon Stadium (one draw)

Fremantle: winless in 5 straight games at the SCG (one draw)

Geelong: 2 straight losses at the Gabba

Gold Coast: 8 straight losses at the Adelaide Oval (never won)

GWS Giants: 3 straight losses at Docklands, the Gabba and Manuka Oval

Hawthorn: 6 straight losses at Giants Stadium (never won)

Melbourne: 3 straight losses at Kardinia Park and Optus Stadium

North Melbourne: 10 straight losses at Docklands

North Melbourne players walk from the ground at Marvel Stadium during round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide: 7 straight losses at Kardinia Park

Richmond: 5 straight losses at Kardinia Park

St Kilda: 9 straight losses at Kardinia Park

Sydney: 4 straight losses at Metricon Stadium

West Coast: 8 straight losses at Kardinia Park

Western Bulldogs: 10 straight losses at Kardinia Park

*Only includes active grounds