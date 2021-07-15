CARLTON is mourning the death of Sergio Silvagni, a Blues legend and the patriarch of the Silvagni dynasty.

Silvagni, 83, passed away on Thursday. He was the first of three generations of Silvagnis to play for Carlton, as the father of Blues champion and AFL Team of the Century full-back Stephen, and the grandfather of present-day utility Jack and former Blue Ben, who was delisted at the end of 2020.

Silvagni played 239 games for the Blues and kicked 136 goals, winning two premierships in 1968 and 1970. He also captained the club and won two best and fairest awards - the first of those triumphs in 1962 saw him poll in 19 of a possible 22 games.

Both Sergio and Stephen were named in Carlton's team of the century. All of Sergio, Stephen and Jack wore the famous No.1 guernsey throughout their careers.

We salute Serge Silvagni: Looking back on a Carlton champion Blues greats on Serge Silvagni ahead of his Carlton HOF entry in 2016

Following his career, Silvagni continued to serve on the club's committee and as a selector.

Carlton president Mark LoGiudice expressed the club's thanks to a man who in many ways embodied the Blues.

"Sergio was and always will be a legendary Carlton person," LoGiudice said.

"He was such an important figure to many Carlton supporters growing up during the 1960s, particularly those who had migrated to Australia and could instantly identify with one of their heroes.

Sergio Silvagni and his grandson Jack before Carlton's clash with Collingwood in round two, 1999. Picture: AFL Photos

"He would go on to become one of our greatest ever players and his impact on the club will forever hold a significant place in our history books.

"The Carlton Football Club mourns the loss of one of its legends. On and off the field he embodied what it means to be a Carlton person and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family."

The Blues will wear black armbands in this Sunday's game against Collingwood.