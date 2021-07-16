CARLTON has suffered a brutal blow on the eve of its must-win clash against fierce rivals Collingwood, with star co-captain Patrick Cripps ruled out due to injury.

Cripps has been battling foot soreness since the side's victory over Fremantle a fortnight ago and is among three Blues omissions for Sunday's clash against the Magpies, with Lachie Fogarty managed and Will Setterfield dropped.

Key defender Liam Jones comes back into the team alongside Zac Fisher, with injured Collingwood youngster Will Kelly replaced in the Magpies' team by last week's medical substitute Trey Ruscoe.

Essendon will have captain Dyson Heppell back from injury for Sunday's clash with North Melbourne, while the Bombers will also hand a debut to NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft pick Sam Durham.

He is one of three mid-season recruits to be given their first call-ups for new sides this weekend, with Richmond blooding Matthew Parker and West Coast selecting young midfielder Connor West.

The Kangaroos made just one change with Charlie Lazarro replacing Ben Cunnington, who has remained in Melbourne with his family.

The Eagles will give West his opportunity against an Adelaide outfit that has made six changes, with Lachie Sholl, Billy Frampton, Luke Pedlar and Ben Davis all dropped and with Tom Doedee injured and Riley Thilthorpe managed.

Taylor Walker, Tom Lynch and Darcy Fogarty are among the inclusions for the Crows.

GWS skipper Stephen Coniglio headlines four inclusions for the Giants' clash against Sydney at Metricon Stadium with Matt Flynn also back to shoulder the ruck load in Shane Mumford's absence.

The Swans are unchanged with James Rowbottom unable to force his way into the side that beat the Western Bulldogs last week.

Friday, July 16

Richmond v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: K.Lambert, T.Nankervis, M.Parker

Out: T.Dow (omitted), P.Naish (omitted), R.Collier-Dawkins (omitted), J.Ross (medi-sub)

New: Matt Parker

Last week's sub: J.Ross (unused)

BRISBANE

In: R.Lester, J.Prior, T.Fullarton

Out: C.Ah Chee (personal reasons), E.Hipwood (knee), M.Adams (foot), R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (replaced E.Hipwood)

Saturday, July 17

Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: T.Sparrow (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: T.O'Brien, M.Lewis, N.Reeves

Out: J.Scrimshaw (concussion), C.Jiath (knee), J.Ceglar (hip), O.Hanrahan (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: O.Hanrahan (replaced J.Scrimshaw)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Graham, N.Anderson, J.Corbett

Out: S.Day (foot), H.Greenwood (knee), O.Markov (calf), R.Atkins (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced H.Greenwood)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Naughton, J.Dunkley, H.Crozier, R.Smith

Out: Le.Young (omitted), M.Hannan (omitted), M.Wallis (omitted), A.Scott (omitted), T.Liberatore (managed)

Last week's sub: L.McNeil (unused)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Nil

Out: J.Battle (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Battle (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: R.Bonner, B.Woodcock, P.Ladhams

Out: T.Clurey (omitted), Z.Butters (knee), S.Motlop (ankle), C.Rozee (knee soreness)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced Z.Butters)

Sunday, July 18



North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In:

Out: B.Cunnington (managed)

Last week's sub: C.Lazzaro (unused)

ESSENDON

In: D.Heppell, S.Durham

Out: K.Langford (hamstring), M.Gleeson (omitted), B.Ham (Medi-Sub)

New: Sam Durham

Last week's sub: B.Ham (replaced K.Langford)

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In:

Out: W.Kelly (calf)

Last week's sub: T.Ruscoe (replaced W.Kelly)

CARLTON

In: L.Jones, Z.Fisher

Out: W.Setterfield (omitted), P.Cripps (soreness), L.Fogarty (managed)

Last week's sub: M.Cottrell (unused)

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Lynch, E.Himmelberg, T.Walker, A.McPherson, D.Fogarty

Out: L.Sholl (omitted), B.Frampton (omitted), L.Pedlar (omitted), T.Doedee (concussion), R.Thilthorpe (managed), B.Davis (Medi-Sub)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced T.Doedee)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, C.West

Out: T.Barrass (hamstring), B.Ah Chee (hand), J.Nelson

New: Connor West

Last week's sub: L.Edwards (unused)

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Flynn, S.Coniglio, X.O'Halloran

Out: L.Ash (omitted), S.Mumford (back), L.Whitfield (concussion), B.Hill (managed)

Last week's sub: J.Finlayson (replaced L.Whitfield)

SYDNEY

In:

Out: C.O'Riordan (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (unused)