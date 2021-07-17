Melbourne v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Conor Nash (was at exposure site) replaced in selected side by James Cousins

MEDICAL SUBS

Melbourne: Tom Sparrow

Hawthorn: Jai Newcombe

Melbourne will once again shine a light on breast cancer this week with the annual Pink Lady Match.

The Demons will bring a touch of pink and plenty of awareness to their clash with Hawthorn, as the club continues its special partnership with Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

For Melbourne, this year’s Pink Lady Match ambassador is one of their own, being the mother of young Demon Fraser Rosman.

A breast cancer survivor, Trudy Rosman was diagnosed in December 2019 and faced the added challenge of undergoing gruelling treatment amid COVID-19.

With Fraser as her primary support network, the duo navigated its way through uncertainty, struggle and sacrifice, remaining positive at every hurdle.

Now, the Demons are supporting Trudy and all those dealt a similar hand.

In 2021, BCNA and Melbourne are inviting everyone to help fill the Virtual Pink Lady on the ‘G.

By buying a virtual place for $25, fans can leave a message of support and get behind the special cause, ahead of Saturday’s match.

STAND WITH BCNA VIRTUALLY ON THE 'G

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins

Western Bulldogs: Anthony Scott

SUNS v DOGS Follow it live

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS

St Kilda: Jack Bytel

Port Adelaide: Jed McEntee