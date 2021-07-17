Zak Butters after Port Adelaide's win over Richmond in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide could welcome back a host of young stars as soon as next week as the Power seek to firm up their top-four standing.

The undermanned Port surged past the in-form St Kilda on Saturday to rise to fourth on the ladder.

Travis Boak is set to play his 300th game next week, and Power coach Ken Hinkley said there was a chance star youngster Zak Butters could return after he suffered a sprained medial ligament in his right knee against the Demons last round.

He added that there were a number of other stars in line to return from injury in coming weeks.

"We're not quite sure [about Butters returning]. We have two to three blokes that are maybe pushing for a return next week, Connor [Rozee] … Orazio Fantasia is getting closer by the day," Hinkley said post-game.

"If it's not next week, it's the week after. It'll be when it'll be … but we need to make sure they're in great shape before we do that."

Hinkley said he was proud of his injury-hit team’s win, saying it was "really important" to lift his side into the top-four amid an unpredictable season.

The Power withstood a strong last-quarter challenge from the Saints to win by 13 points and leapfrog Brisbane onto fourth spot on the ladder.

The victory was all the more impressive given the calibre of players missing from Port’s line-up – including Zak Butters, Connor Rozee, Robbie Gray, Orazio Fantasia and Steven Motlop.

Hinkley said post-game that it was great to jump into the top-four at this late stage of the season, though he noted his players should not feel comfortable given there were still five games to go.

"Right now it’s really important to be [in the top-four]. But it's more important in another five games," Hinkley said.

"We've seen how the competition’s starting to go a little bit at the moment, it's a bit hard to read, it's a bit hard to predict.

"All we can do is control what we can, win as many games as we can.

"At the end of 22 rounds, we'll see where we are then and we'll do what we can from there."

Hinkley said he was particularly impressed given St Kilda’s strong form in recent weeks – with the Saints heading into Saturday's clash with three wins on the trot.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be honest … St Kilda's been in as good a form as anyone in the competition over the last three or four weeks, they're playing really strong footy, they're playing for a position in the top eight," he said.

"We had lots to play for ourselves, we've been stretched a little bit no doubt [with injuries].

"Today we used our squad pretty deeply and I'm so proud of what the boys were able to do."

Meanwhile, St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said he felt "mixed emotions" after Saturday's loss.

The Saints won the inside 50 count on the night 53 to 43, but were unable to defend with the same rigour as they have in previous weeks.

"We kept Port to 43 inside 50s but our inability to defend [hurt us], they had 24 shots and one or two out on the full, so we just allowed them to score [too easily]," Ratten said.

"There were some really pleasing aspects to our game but when you lose the contest, and in the second quarter we were minus 19 [in contested ball], that's where they got some energy and momentum and then it's hard work after that."

Ratten confirmed Dan McKenzie suffered a concussion following a collision in the second term and would not make the trip to Perth to face the Eagles.

He said defender Tom Highmore was also unlikely to make the trip, after suffering a suspected broken hand against the Power.

Despite Saturday’s loss, Ratten believes his side still has momentum as it tries to make an unlikely late run towards finals.

"The defensive side of our game wasn't where it should be [against Port], and we need to address that," he said.

"But I think there’s been some steps forward by our group.

"You're not going to win all the games, it's the way you go about it … it wasn't all doom and gloom today.

"I think we’ve got some okay momentum."