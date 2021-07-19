Ollie Wines and Aliir Aliir celebrate their round 18 win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 17, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award is set to go down to the wire with the top five separated by just five votes.

Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli polled nine votes against Gold Coast to move into a share of the lead with Demons ball magnet Clayton Oliver, who managed six votes in the draw with Hawthorn.

Just two votes behind is Suns workhorse Touk Miller and Carlton superstar Sam Walsh, who made it back-to-back perfect performances with his phenomenal effort against Collingwood.

Power star Ollie Wines also polled the maximum to stay in the hunt, while Saints skipper Jack Steele is still in the mix just 10 votes back.

Check out all the votes from round 18 and the full leaderboard below.

The 10: Round 18's best moments Watch all the best highlights from a thrilling round of football

Fremantle v Geelong

8 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

7 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

6 Sam Menegola (GEEL)

4 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)

3 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

2 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)

Brisbane v Richmond

10 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)

6 Shai Bolton (RICH)

6 Mabior Chol (RICH)

6 Toby Nankervis (RICH)

1 Jayden Short (RICH)

1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

5 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

5 Jack Steele (STK)

4 Trent McKenzie (PORT)

3 Ryan Burton (PORT)

2 Karl Amon (PORT)

1 Rowan Marshall (STK)

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Touk Miller (GCFC)

5 Alex Keath (WB)

3 Jack Macrae (WB)

3 Bailey Smith (WB)

2 Bailey Dale (WB)

1 Sam Collins (GCFC)

Melbourne v Hawthorn

10 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

6 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

6 Luke Breust (HAW)

4 Christian Petracca (MELB)

2 Jack Viney (MELB)

1 James Worpel (HAW)

1 Tom Phillips (HAW)

North Melbourne v Essendon

7 Jake Stringer (ESS)

7 Darcy Parish (ESS)

7 Zach Merrett (ESS)

5 Peter Wright (ESS)

3 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

1 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

Carlton v Collingwood

10 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

7 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)

2 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

2 Chris Mayne (COLL)

2 Jack Martin (CARL)

Adelaide v West Coast

10 Jamie Cripps (WCE)

7 Shannon Hurn (WCE)

6 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

3 Andrew Gaff (WCE)

2 Liam Ryan (WCE)

1 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

1 Ben Keays (ADEL)

GWS Giants v Sydney

8 Luke Parker (SYD)

8 Tom Papley (SYD)

5 George Hewett (SYD)

3 Harry Perryman (GWS)

2 Justin McInerney (SYD)

2 Josh Kennedy (SYD)

2 Lance Franklin (SYD)

Leaderboard

85 Marcus Bontempelli WB

85 Clayton Oliver MELB

83 Touk Miller GCFC

83 Samuel Walsh CARL

80 Ollie Wines PORT

75 Jack Steele STK

70 Darcy Parish ESS

68 Zach Merrett ESS

60 David Mundy FRE

57 Christian Petracca MELB

56 Hugh McCluggage BL

55 Max Gawn MELB

55 Nic Naitanui WCE

51 Rory Laird ADEL

48 Jacob Hopper GWS

48 Jack Macrae WB

48 Tom Mitchell HAW

45 Ben Cunnington NMFC

45 Sean Darcy FRE

45 Josh Kelly GWS

45 Jarryd Lyons BL