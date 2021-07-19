THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award is set to go down to the wire with the top five separated by just five votes.
Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli polled nine votes against Gold Coast to move into a share of the lead with Demons ball magnet Clayton Oliver, who managed six votes in the draw with Hawthorn.
Just two votes behind is Suns workhorse Touk Miller and Carlton superstar Sam Walsh, who made it back-to-back perfect performances with his phenomenal effort against Collingwood.
Power star Ollie Wines also polled the maximum to stay in the hunt, while Saints skipper Jack Steele is still in the mix just 10 votes back.
Check out all the votes from round 18 and the full leaderboard below.
Fremantle v Geelong
8 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
7 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
6 Sam Menegola (GEEL)
4 Zach Tuohy (GEEL)
3 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
2 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)
Brisbane v Richmond
10 Jack Riewoldt (RICH)
6 Shai Bolton (RICH)
6 Mabior Chol (RICH)
6 Toby Nankervis (RICH)
1 Jayden Short (RICH)
1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
St Kilda v Port Adelaide
10 Ollie Wines (PORT)
5 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
5 Jack Steele (STK)
4 Trent McKenzie (PORT)
3 Ryan Burton (PORT)
2 Karl Amon (PORT)
1 Rowan Marshall (STK)
Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs
9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Touk Miller (GCFC)
5 Alex Keath (WB)
3 Jack Macrae (WB)
3 Bailey Smith (WB)
2 Bailey Dale (WB)
1 Sam Collins (GCFC)
Melbourne v Hawthorn
10 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
6 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
6 Luke Breust (HAW)
4 Christian Petracca (MELB)
2 Jack Viney (MELB)
1 James Worpel (HAW)
1 Tom Phillips (HAW)
North Melbourne v Essendon
7 Jake Stringer (ESS)
7 Darcy Parish (ESS)
7 Zach Merrett (ESS)
5 Peter Wright (ESS)
3 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
1 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
Carlton v Collingwood
10 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
7 Matthew Kennedy (CARL)
2 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
2 Chris Mayne (COLL)
2 Jack Martin (CARL)
Adelaide v West Coast
10 Jamie Cripps (WCE)
7 Shannon Hurn (WCE)
6 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
3 Andrew Gaff (WCE)
2 Liam Ryan (WCE)
1 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
1 Ben Keays (ADEL)
GWS Giants v Sydney
8 Luke Parker (SYD)
8 Tom Papley (SYD)
5 George Hewett (SYD)
3 Harry Perryman (GWS)
2 Justin McInerney (SYD)
2 Josh Kennedy (SYD)
2 Lance Franklin (SYD)
Leaderboard
85 Marcus Bontempelli WB
85 Clayton Oliver MELB
83 Touk Miller GCFC
83 Samuel Walsh CARL
80 Ollie Wines PORT
75 Jack Steele STK
70 Darcy Parish ESS
68 Zach Merrett ESS
60 David Mundy FRE
57 Christian Petracca MELB
56 Hugh McCluggage BL
55 Max Gawn MELB
55 Nic Naitanui WCE
51 Rory Laird ADEL
48 Jacob Hopper GWS
48 Jack Macrae WB
48 Tom Mitchell HAW
45 Ben Cunnington NMFC
45 Sean Darcy FRE
45 Josh Kelly GWS
45 Jarryd Lyons BL