ADELAIDE and Port Adelaide believe an earlier-than-expected Showdown could be on the cards this weekend after a whirlwind day of manoeuvring in South Australia.

Both the Crows and Power were set to depart Adelaide on Tuesday afternoon after the state was thrown into a seven-day lockdown earlier in the day.

However, with their bags packed and on track for a 4pm flight on Tuesday, players and staff at both clubs were told to turn around and head home.

While it was originally thought the Crows and Power were bound for Melbourne, they were instead planning to fly to Queensland on Tuesday before the flight was cancelled.

The Power are fixtured to host Collingwood on Friday night at Adelaide Oval and the Crows are scheduled to tackle Hawthorn at the venue on Saturday.

The round 21 fixture, which includes an Adelaide-Port Adelaide Showdown and Hawthorn-Collingwood clash, could pave the way for a direct swap, according to clubs on Tuesday afternoon.

More to come