FREMANTLE champion David Mundy has confirmed he wants to play on beyond this season and is in contract talks with the Dockers as he approaches his 350th game on Saturday.

Mundy will become just the second WA-based player to reach the milestone and the 18th player in VFL/AFL history, with the midfielder also closing in on Matthew Pavlich's club record of 353 games.

The Freo veteran, who turned 36 on Tuesday, said he was being driven to continue his career by the prospect of premiership success with the Dockers and the next major milestone.

"I've said along the journey that I want to play as long as I can and as long as I'm contributing effectively on-field," Mundy said on Tuesday.

"I certainly feel like I'm doing that at the moment and pulling up really well.

"We're having those [contract] conversations. It's a little bit of a moving feast (and) my age and one-year contracts and the age demographic of the group comes into those conversations.

"I'm just happy to be in a place where we're having those conversations."

David Neitz bumps David Mundy in 2006.

Mundy and the Dockers have been in talks since the round 14 bye and talks have moved quickly, but the midfielder said a contract was not yet signed as he prepares for his milestone game.

He said to be part of the Dockers' maiden premiership was driving him to continue.

"It's still the dream, absolutely. That's why I rock up on a rainy Tuesday morning on my birthday to run around a footy field with 44 other sweaty blokes," he said.

"I certainly feel like we're building as a group and as a club and I feel like at our best we are as good as anyone in the League.

"We had a blip on the weekend, but I think with our group moving forward anything's possible. I think it's really encouraging signs for our fans."

David Mundy in 2006

Mundy said the final step in bridging the gap between jockeying for a top eight spot, as the Dockers are now, and then being a consistent finals team was the most difficult to make.

A part of the Dockers' most consistent era and the Grand Final team in 2013, he said mental preparation and the "physical willingness to put your body on the line in every contest" was the hardest aspect to master.

"We have a crop of younger players in that 20 to 24-year-old bracket who are really driving themselves and driving the competition among the players to get better every single day," Mundy said.

"We've got a great coaching group that are teaching us a lot and guiding us as best they can to game day."

Mundy is averaging 25.1 possessions this season his best return since his All-Australian 2015 campaign, and leading the Dockers for inside 50s (4.5).

The classy midfielder ranks No.2 at Fremantle for contested possessions (11.1), clearances (5.6) and score involvements (7.1).

He is a leading contender to win Fremantle's best and fairest award for the second time after taking out the Doig Medal in 2010.