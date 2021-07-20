ST KILDA will be without Rowan Marshall for its important clash with West Coast after the ruckman discovered he had attended a Tier 1 exposure site in Victoria before travelling to Western Australia.

After going to the Wallabies v France rugby game last Tuesday night at AAMI Park, Marshall and teammate Darragh Joyce went to the Precinct bar before heading home.

Their 45-minute stay has coincided with the Richmond nightspot being a COVID-19 Tier 1 exposure site, meaning anyone at the venue must urgently undergo a COVID-19 test and must isolate for 14 days, likely backdated from the time of exposure.

Marshall travelled to Western Australia with the Saints ahead of their clash with the Eagles this weekend but Joyce remained in Melbourne.

Darragh Joyce in action during the round eight clash between Gold Coast and St Kilda at Metricon Stadium on May 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

All members of the Saints’ travelling party have returned three negative COVID-19 tests in the past week, including Marshall. They were most recently tested on Monday.

"We're grateful to the WA Government and Western Australian Police for permitting us to continue our training and we'll continue to work with them over the coming days," Saints chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said.

"As we know, Rowan and Darragh's situations are not unique and our thoughts are with everyone back in Victoria who currently is in lockdown."

The AFL has contacted the Western Australian authorities about Marshall’s exposure, with St Kilda saying he "will continue his self-isolation with arrangements currently being made for him to return to Victoria when possible".