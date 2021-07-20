Richmond's Dustin Martin is helped off the ground after being injured during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND superstar Dustin Martin is not allowed to partake in contact training for three months after lacerating his kidney against Brisbane.

The Tigers had already confirmed it was season over for the three-time Norm Smith medallist, but have since released more information about the nasty injury.

Martin and hard-nosed Lion Mitch Robinson collided fairly in an incident in the third term, which left the Tiger on all fours once he left the field.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dusty grimaces in agony after crunching hit Dustin Martin goes down after colliding into Mitch Robinson in this massive blow

"He ran off, and he said he was just winded, but the doctors took him down to the rooms for further assessment, and they were a little bit suspicious there was a bit more going on," Richmond physical performance manager Peter Burge told the club website.

"He was taken to hospital for further scans and observation, and obviously the result was a lacerated kidney, which is fairly serious, and it will mean he can’t take any further part in the season. He is not allowed to have any contact for three months.

"He is still up there on the Gold Coast in hospital. He will probably be released in a couple of days once the specialists give him the all clear and we are looking forward to having him back around the club again soon.

"All the guys and staff have been really good and sending him get-well messages and all those sorts of things. He is really appreciative of that, and we look forward to seeing him soon."

Burge said Shane Edwards (ankle) was set to return for the Grand Final rematch against Geelong, looking at his "bouncy" best at training, while Kamdyn McIntosh's hamstring is not too serious, needing just a handful of weeks on the sidelines.