The AFL confirms it will temporarily relocate both the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide Football Clubs to Victoria and change the venue of their respective Round 19 matches.

Both clubs will fly to Victoria this evening and live under the same protocols as Victorian-based players and staff, giving both of the teams the ability to train and play in the state.

The following updates will be made to the Round 19 fixture.

Port Adelaide vs Collingwood will remain on Friday July 23. It will commence at 7:10pm AEST and be played at Marvel Stadium as the Victorian venue preferred by Port Adelaide for the match.

Adelaide Crows vs Hawthorn will remain on Saturday July 24 but will now commence at 7:40pm AEST and be played at Marvel Stadium in line with the preference of the Adelaide Crows and having regard to venue availability and broadcast and other logistics. Marvel Stadium will accordingly host a double header on Saturday, with Carlton vs North Melbourne being played at 1:45pm AEST.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard SA clubs flee, Lion's scare, Mundy's future Nat Edwards and Mitch Cleary with all the latest news

AFL EGM Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said in light of the new South Australian border restrictions to come into effect tonight, the best way for the two clubs to have continuity with training and matches was to bring them to Victoria.

"As we continue to navigate the challenges presented, we would like to thank all State and Territory Governments, the clubs, players, coaches, umpires, staff, AFLPA, broadcast partners and all the families for their continued patience and support," Mr Auld said.

"Today presented a different challenge and full credit to both the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide Football Clubs for responding quickly and professionally to be ready to fly this afternoon.

"We had not been able to secure an exemption for the SA-based teams to train over the next week and this afternoon we were informed that the SA Government could not provide permission for any games in Adelaide to go ahead on the weekend.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

"As a result, it was clear that the two SA-based teams would not be able to continue in the competition without relocating from South Australia to Victoria.

"Our decision-making changes as circumstances change and we understand how difficult it is for everyone, however when it was determined that we couldn’t play a game in SA at all, it forced our hand.

"While it is disappointing for the South Australian community, and our thoughts are with them, we needed to move the teams to ensure they could train this week and play their matches this weekend.

"With both clubs having to relocate home matches this week we have worked with each of them to schedule their matches at their preferred venue in Victoria."

Mr Auld said the AFL would continue to monitor the evolving situation.

Round 19

Friday, July 23

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

Saturday, July 24

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.20pm AEST

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, July 25

Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, TBC

Essendon v GWS Giants at TBC, TBC