REMEMBER all that talk about being flexible and agile? Well bring it back and ramp it up because we are going to need it more than ever.
Firstly, when you log into your team and see no bench cover for the likes of Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $583,000), Callum Mills (DEF/MID, $799,000), Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $793,000), Sean Darcy (RUC/FWD, $744,000), Lachie Neale (MID, $737,000), Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD $811,000), Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $584,000), Toby Greene (FWD, $605,000) … it may feel lonely and contemplating a search for the delete team button. But they are popular selections, so you aren’t alone! We need to rally together and hang in there. Make it to the finish line.
Tactically, there isn’t a lot that can be done at the moment other than minimising the damage. Trade out the long-term injuries like Dusty and then order priorities based on who is most likely to play. Obviously, planning is vital, but now more than ever, have B and C ready to roll throughout the weekend because as we saw Sunday afternoon, there is every chance plan D is required.
It leads to the question, should we hold our trades throughout the round? If you are in a position to, it could be a massive ranking play, but personally, I will roll business as usual, making the best trades I can to improve my rabble of a side with no plan to hold safety trades.
TOP FIVE PRICE RISES
- Jeremy Sharp (MID, $399,000) +70,000
- Lachlan Bramble (MID/FWD, $362,000) +$57,000
- Jordan DeGoey (MID/FWD, $686,000) +$52,000
- Ned Reeves (RUC, $290,000) +$45,000
- Sam Walsh (MID, $839,000) +43,000
TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS
- Stephen Coniglio (MID, $620,000) -$50,000
- Caleb Poulter (MID, $437,000) -$43,000
- Brandon Ellis (MID, $661,000) -$40,000
- Aaron Naughton (FWD, $478,000) -$40,000
- Lachlan Sholl (DEF/MID, $421,000) -$37,000
LOWEST BREAKEVENS
- Max Lynch (RUC/FWD, $229,000) - 11
- Connor West (MID, $202,000) - 10
- Jeremy Sharp (MID, $399,000) -9
- Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) -5
- Kieren Briggs (FWD/DEF, $255,000) -4
HIGHEST BREAKEVENS
- Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 197
- Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 187
- Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $721,000) 155
- Dylan Shiel (MID, $722,000) 151
- Adam Treloar (MID, $692,000) 147
BUY
Matthew Kennedy
CARLTON
MID, $599,000
Value is vital this week, especially with a popular selection like Dustin Martin ruled out for the season. Since being injected into the Blues midfield, the former Giant has been outstanding with an average of 98 in his last five which gives him a BE of just 57. He took full advantage of Patrick Cripps absence last week with a score of 116.
Karl Amon
PORT ADELAIDE
MID, $743,000
If you are a coach that loves to find a unique player as you approach finals, the Power breakout sensation could be your man. He is in outstanding form averaging 123 in his last three on the back of 131 on the weekend and he is owned by just two per cent of the competition. He has a favourable matchup this week against the Pies.
Sam Walsh
CARLTON
MID, $839,000
Remember when people were questioning the Blues selection of this superstar at number one? (Insert Homer retreating to the hedge meme). He is on fire averaging 138 in his last three including a round high 155 on the weekend to let us know he has an elite ceiling. He has a BE of 72.
Also consider: Connor West, Clayton Oliver, Jordan DeGoat.
HOLD
Brodie Grundy
COLLINGWOOD
RUC, $787,000
The writing was on the wall for the big Pig to pump out a huge score but he wasn’t himself in the second half, scoring just 21 in that time. Don’t expect the big fella to do that again, he will bounce back to his best this week albeit in a tough matchup with Power. He remains the No.1 ruck in the game.
Lachie Neale
BRISBANE
MID, $737,000
The Lion ball magnet was a popular trade target last week on the back of some good form and a favourable fixture for midfielders to score against. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate on the weekend with a score of just 86 but he should bounce back this week against the Hawks, who have been giving up a heap of points.
Jack Macrae
WESTERNBULLDOGS
MID, $803,000
The ball magnet has been disappointing the last three weeks, falling below triple figures on each occasion. He is now averaging 94 in that time and will likely drop again in price given his breakeven of 144. His saving grace however is he scored 147 against Melbourne earlier this year.
Also consider: Scott Pendlebury, Nic Newman, Jack Crisp.
SELL
Dustin Martin
Richmond
MID/FWD, $583,000
Unfortunately the superstar Tiger is at the top of the ‘trade outs’ for the second week running and if you didn’t do it last week, he has to go this week. Despite putting on a brave face following a massive collision on the weekend, the tough nut will miss the remainder of the season with a lacerated kidney. He averaged 81 for the season.
Nick Haynes
GWS GIANTS
DEF, $551,00
It was only a few weeks ago the Giant defender was back to his intercepting/rebounding best and he looked like an absolute bargain. Unfortunately, the wheels have fallen back off with a score of just 43 on the weekend to give him a three-round average of 59. He currently has eight per cent ownership and it’s currently a lonely place to be.
Josh Kelly
GWS GIANTS
MID/FWD, $793,000
Keep a close eye on the availability of the in-form Giant after he was subbed out with an ankle complaint against the Swans. Unfortunately, it was the same ankle he hurt a few weeks ago which makes it a big ask to front up this week given he couldn’t play out the game. But the early signs are positive, which means he remains a chance to play this week. He has a BE of 130.
Also consider: Isaac Cumming, Dom Sheed, Brandon Ellis.
