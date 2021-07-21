REMEMBER all that talk about being flexible and agile? Well bring it back and ramp it up because we are going to need it more than ever.

Firstly, when you log into your team and see no bench cover for the likes of Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $583,000), Callum Mills (DEF/MID, $799,000), Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $793,000), Sean Darcy (RUC/FWD, $744,000), Lachie Neale (MID, $737,000), Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD $811,000), Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $584,000), Toby Greene (FWD, $605,000) … it may feel lonely and contemplating a search for the delete team button. But they are popular selections, so you aren’t alone! We need to rally together and hang in there. Make it to the finish line.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Tactically, there isn’t a lot that can be done at the moment other than minimising the damage. Trade out the long-term injuries like Dusty and then order priorities based on who is most likely to play. Obviously, planning is vital, but now more than ever, have B and C ready to roll throughout the weekend because as we saw Sunday afternoon, there is every chance plan D is required.

It leads to the question, should we hold our trades throughout the round? If you are in a position to, it could be a massive ranking play, but personally, I will roll business as usual, making the best trades I can to improve my rabble of a side with no plan to hold safety trades.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' round 18 Fantasy wrap Plenty of issues face Fantasy coaches this week and the boys try to find some solutions.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $399,000) +70,000

Lachlan Bramble (MID/FWD, $362,000) +$57,000

Jordan DeGoey (MID/FWD, $686,000) +$52,000

Ned Reeves (RUC, $290,000) +$45,000

Sam Walsh (MID, $839,000) +43,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Stephen Coniglio (MID, $620,000) -$50,000

Caleb Poulter (MID, $437,000) -$43,000

Brandon Ellis (MID, $661,000) -$40,000

Aaron Naughton (FWD, $478,000) -$40,000

Lachlan Sholl (DEF/MID, $421,000) -$37,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Max Lynch (RUC/FWD, $229,000) - 11

Connor West (MID, $202,000) - 10

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $399,000) -9

Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) -5

Kieren Briggs (FWD/DEF, $255,000) -4

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 197

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 187

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $721,000) 155

Dylan Shiel (MID, $722,000) 151

Adam Treloar (MID, $692,000) 147

BUY

Matthew Kennedy

CARLTON

MID, $599,000

Value is vital this week, especially with a popular selection like Dustin Martin ruled out for the season. Since being injected into the Blues midfield, the former Giant has been outstanding with an average of 98 in his last five which gives him a BE of just 57. He took full advantage of Patrick Cripps absence last week with a score of 116.

Karl Amon

PORT ADELAIDE

MID, $743,000

If you are a coach that loves to find a unique player as you approach finals, the Power breakout sensation could be your man. He is in outstanding form averaging 123 in his last three on the back of 131 on the weekend and he is owned by just two per cent of the competition. He has a favourable matchup this week against the Pies.

Sam Walsh

CARLTON

MID, $839,000

Remember when people were questioning the Blues selection of this superstar at number one? (Insert Homer retreating to the hedge meme). He is on fire averaging 138 in his last three including a round high 155 on the weekend to let us know he has an elite ceiling. He has a BE of 72.

Also consider: Connor West, Clayton Oliver, Jordan DeGoat.

Carlton's Sam Walsh celebrates his match-sealing goal against Collingwood in round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLD

Brodie Grundy

COLLINGWOOD

RUC, $787,000

The writing was on the wall for the big Pig to pump out a huge score but he wasn’t himself in the second half, scoring just 21 in that time. Don’t expect the big fella to do that again, he will bounce back to his best this week albeit in a tough matchup with Power. He remains the No.1 ruck in the game.

Lachie Neale

BRISBANE

MID, $737,000

The Lion ball magnet was a popular trade target last week on the back of some good form and a favourable fixture for midfielders to score against. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate on the weekend with a score of just 86 but he should bounce back this week against the Hawks, who have been giving up a heap of points.

Jack Macrae

WESTERNBULLDOGS

MID, $803,000

The ball magnet has been disappointing the last three weeks, falling below triple figures on each occasion. He is now averaging 94 in that time and will likely drop again in price given his breakeven of 144. His saving grace however is he scored 147 against Melbourne earlier this year.

Also consider: Scott Pendlebury, Nic Newman, Jack Crisp.

SELL

Dustin Martin

Richmond

MID/FWD, $583,000

Unfortunately the superstar Tiger is at the top of the ‘trade outs’ for the second week running and if you didn’t do it last week, he has to go this week. Despite putting on a brave face following a massive collision on the weekend, the tough nut will miss the remainder of the season with a lacerated kidney. He averaged 81 for the season.

Nick Haynes

GWS GIANTS

DEF, $551,00

It was only a few weeks ago the Giant defender was back to his intercepting/rebounding best and he looked like an absolute bargain. Unfortunately, the wheels have fallen back off with a score of just 43 on the weekend to give him a three-round average of 59. He currently has eight per cent ownership and it’s currently a lonely place to be.

Josh Kelly

GWS GIANTS

MID/FWD, $793,000

Keep a close eye on the availability of the in-form Giant after he was subbed out with an ankle complaint against the Swans. Unfortunately, it was the same ankle he hurt a few weeks ago which makes it a big ask to front up this week given he couldn’t play out the game. But the early signs are positive, which means he remains a chance to play this week. He has a BE of 130.

Also consider: Isaac Cumming, Dom Sheed, Brandon Ellis.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and like the Facebook page to join in the conversation.