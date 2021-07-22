THE WESTERN Bulldogs have gone tall for its top-of-the-table clash against Melbourne, recalling fringe forward duo Josh Schache and Mitch Hannan for the mouth-watering battle at the MCG.

Needing to find a replacement for Josh Dunkley, who has gone into a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, the Dogs have also brought back Tom Liberatore for the pivotal clash in the minor premiership race.

It means Liberatore will likely renew acquaintances with tough Demon James Harmes, who returns after missing last week's draw with the Hawks due to an ear infection. He replaces Aaron vandenBerg, having tagged the Bulldogs midfielder the last time these sides met.

Elsewhere, Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps returns for Saturday's clash with North Melbourne, with veteran Marc Murphy likely to be considered only as a medical substitute as he races the clock to make his 300th game.

Murphy is returning from a calf injury and has been named among the four emergencies, with experienced midfield duo Ben Cunnington and Jed Anderson among the vital inclusions for the Kangaroos.

Hawthorn will manage its own veteran Shaun Burgoyne, but will bring back Chad Wingard, Blake Hardwick and Jack Scrimshaw for Saturday night's clash against Adelaide. The Crows recalled important defender Tom Doedee.

As revealed earlier on Thursday, Port Adelaide will also welcome back a trio of important youngsters, with Connor Rozee, Zak Butters and Xavier Duursma to return from injury for Friday night's clash with Collingwood.

The Magpies will hand debuts to Jack Ginnivan and Anton Tohill, but lose experienced quartet Chris Mayne, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Josh Thomas and Callum Brown to injury.

West Coast will have key forward Josh Kennedy available for selection ahead of Saturday evening's clash with St Kilda, but loses captain Luke Shuey to a calf he injury he sustained last weekend. The Eagles have also recalled tagger Mark Hutchings for his first game of the season.

The Saints recalled Paul Hunter as ruck cover for Rowan Marshall, who is isolating, while Nick Coffield also returns to the side.

Dylan Shiel has been named in Essendon's extended squad for Sunday's clash with Greater Western Sydney, who will also enjoy handy inclusions in the form of important duo Lachie Whitfield and Shane Mumford.

Richmond gets Shane Edwards back from injury, but loses Dustin Martin to a season-ending kidney problem. Lachie Henderson and Gary Rohan return to Geelong's extended squad for that match at the MCG.

Meanwhile, Sydney has surprisingly dropped fan-favourite Joel Amartey from its 26-man squad ahead of Sunday's clash with Fremantle. Key forward trio Sam Reid, Logan McDonald and Hayden McLean come into the Swans' group.

The Dockers have named ruckman Sean Darcy and also looks set to regain the services of important forward Matt Taberner.

Friday, July 23

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: X.Duursma, Z.Butters, C.Rozee

Out: J.Lienert (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted), J.McEntee (omitted)

Last week's sub: McEntee (replaced Woodcock)

COLLINGWOOD

In: A.Tohill, J.Ginnivan, F.Macrae

Out: C.Mayne (ankle), W.Hoskin-Elliott (back), J.Thomas (concussion), C.Brown (shoulder)

New: Jack Ginnivan, Anton Tohill

Last week's sub: Poulter (replaced Thomas)

Saturday, July 24

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

CARLTON

In: P.Cripps

Out: M.Owies (managed), L.Fogarty (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Fogarty (unused)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: B.Cunnington, J.Anderson

Out: R.Tarrant (adductor), J.Mahony (shoulder), C.Lazzaro (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bosenavulagi (replaced Mahony)

Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Berry, C.Ah Chee

Out: K.Coleman (omitted), J.Prior (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)

GOLD COAST

In: O.Markov

Out: B.Ellis (hamstring), N.Holman (abdomen)

Last week's sub: Atkins (replaced Ellis)

West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: J.Kennedy, J.Waterman, X.O'Neill, M.Hutchings

Out: B.Williams (omitted), L.Edwards (hamstring), J.Petruccelle (hamstring), L.Shuey (calf), J.Nelson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Nelson (replaced Shuey)

ST KILDA

In: N.Coffield, P.Hunter, O.Clavarino

Out: R.Marshall (isolating), T.Highmore (hand), D.McKenzie (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bytel (replaced McKenzie)

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: J.Harmes

Out: A.vandenBerg (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Sparrow (unused)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Liberatore, J.Schache, M.Hannan

Out: H.Crozier (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), J.Dunkley (isolating), A.Scott (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Scott (unused)

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

ADELAIDE

In: T.Doedee, B.Frampton

Out: J.Rowe (managed), N.Murray (concussion), D.Mackay (omitted)

Last week's sub: Sholl (replaced Murray)

HAWTHORN

In: B.Hardwick, J.Scrimshaw, C.Wingard

Out: E.Jeka (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), S.Burgoyne (managed), J.Newcombe (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Newcombe (unused)

Sunday, July 25



Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: S.Reid, L.McDonald, L.Taylor, H.McLean

Out: J.Amartey (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ronke (unused)

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, M.Taberner, L.Meek, N.O'Driscoll, C.Blakely, M.Crowden

Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring), B.Acres (omitted), R.Lobb (ankle)

New: Nathan O'Driscoll

Last week's sub: Walker (replaced Lobb)

Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

GEELONG

In: L.Henderson, Z.Guthrie, G.Rohan

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Holmes (unused)

RICHMOND

In: S.Edwards, J.Caddy, H.Ralphsmith, C.Coleman-Jones, R.Collier-Dawkins

Out: D.Martin (kidney), K.McIntosh (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Ross (replaced McIntosh)

Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: D.Zaharakis, N.Bryan, D.Shiel

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Gleeson (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: L.Whitfield, S.Mumford, J.Riccardi, L.Ash, J.Peatling

Out: J.Finlayson (omitted), M.Flynn (shoulder)

New: James Peatling

Last week's sub: Sproule (replaced Kelly)