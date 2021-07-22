THE WESTERN Bulldogs have gone tall for its top-of-the-table clash against Melbourne, recalling fringe forward duo Josh Schache and Mitch Hannan for the mouth-watering battle at the MCG.
Needing to find a replacement for Josh Dunkley, who has gone into a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, the Dogs have also brought back Tom Liberatore for the pivotal clash in the minor premiership race.
It means Liberatore will likely renew acquaintances with tough Demon James Harmes, who returns after missing last week's draw with the Hawks due to an ear infection. He replaces Aaron vandenBerg, having tagged the Bulldogs midfielder the last time these sides met.
ALL THE TEAMS Check 'em out
Elsewhere, Carlton skipper Patrick Cripps returns for Saturday's clash with North Melbourne, with veteran Marc Murphy likely to be considered only as a medical substitute as he races the clock to make his 300th game.
Murphy is returning from a calf injury and has been named among the four emergencies, with experienced midfield duo Ben Cunnington and Jed Anderson among the vital inclusions for the Kangaroos.
Hawthorn will manage its own veteran Shaun Burgoyne, but will bring back Chad Wingard, Blake Hardwick and Jack Scrimshaw for Saturday night's clash against Adelaide. The Crows recalled important defender Tom Doedee.
As revealed earlier on Thursday, Port Adelaide will also welcome back a trio of important youngsters, with Connor Rozee, Zak Butters and Xavier Duursma to return from injury for Friday night's clash with Collingwood.
The Magpies will hand debuts to Jack Ginnivan and Anton Tohill, but lose experienced quartet Chris Mayne, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Josh Thomas and Callum Brown to injury.
West Coast will have key forward Josh Kennedy available for selection ahead of Saturday evening's clash with St Kilda, but loses captain Luke Shuey to a calf he injury he sustained last weekend. The Eagles have also recalled tagger Mark Hutchings for his first game of the season.
The Saints recalled Paul Hunter as ruck cover for Rowan Marshall, who is isolating, while Nick Coffield also returns to the side.
Dylan Shiel has been named in Essendon's extended squad for Sunday's clash with Greater Western Sydney, who will also enjoy handy inclusions in the form of important duo Lachie Whitfield and Shane Mumford.
Richmond gets Shane Edwards back from injury, but loses Dustin Martin to a season-ending kidney problem. Lachie Henderson and Gary Rohan return to Geelong's extended squad for that match at the MCG.
Meanwhile, Sydney has surprisingly dropped fan-favourite Joel Amartey from its 26-man squad ahead of Sunday's clash with Fremantle. Key forward trio Sam Reid, Logan McDonald and Hayden McLean come into the Swans' group.
The Dockers have named ruckman Sean Darcy and also looks set to regain the services of important forward Matt Taberner.
Friday, July 23
Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.10pm AEST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: X.Duursma, Z.Butters, C.Rozee
Out: J.Lienert (omitted), S.Mayes (omitted), M.Frederick (omitted), J.McEntee (omitted)
Last week's sub: McEntee (replaced Woodcock)
COLLINGWOOD
In: A.Tohill, J.Ginnivan, F.Macrae
Out: C.Mayne (ankle), W.Hoskin-Elliott (back), J.Thomas (concussion), C.Brown (shoulder)
New: Jack Ginnivan, Anton Tohill
Last week's sub: Poulter (replaced Thomas)
Saturday, July 24
Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
CARLTON
In: P.Cripps
Out: M.Owies (managed), L.Fogarty (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Fogarty (unused)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: B.Cunnington, J.Anderson
Out: R.Tarrant (adductor), J.Mahony (shoulder), C.Lazzaro (omitted)
Last week's sub: Bosenavulagi (replaced Mahony)
Brisbane v Gold Coast at the Gabba, 3.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Berry, C.Ah Chee
Out: K.Coleman (omitted), J.Prior (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)
GOLD COAST
In: O.Markov
Out: B.Ellis (hamstring), N.Holman (abdomen)
Last week's sub: Atkins (replaced Ellis)
West Coast v St Kilda at Optus Stadium, 2.35pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: J.Kennedy, J.Waterman, X.O'Neill, M.Hutchings
Out: B.Williams (omitted), L.Edwards (hamstring), J.Petruccelle (hamstring), L.Shuey (calf), J.Nelson (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Nelson (replaced Shuey)
ST KILDA
In: N.Coffield, P.Hunter, O.Clavarino
Out: R.Marshall (isolating), T.Highmore (hand), D.McKenzie (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)
Last week's sub: Bytel (replaced McKenzie)
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: J.Harmes
Out: A.vandenBerg (omitted), T.Sparrow (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Sparrow (unused)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.Liberatore, J.Schache, M.Hannan
Out: H.Crozier (omitted), L.McNeil (omitted), J.Dunkley (isolating), A.Scott (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Scott (unused)
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
ADELAIDE
In: T.Doedee, B.Frampton
Out: J.Rowe (managed), N.Murray (concussion), D.Mackay (omitted)
Last week's sub: Sholl (replaced Murray)
HAWTHORN
In: B.Hardwick, J.Scrimshaw, C.Wingard
Out: E.Jeka (omitted), D.Greaves (omitted), S.Burgoyne (managed), J.Newcombe (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Newcombe (unused)
Sunday, July 25
Sydney v Fremantle at Metricon Stadium, 12.30pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: S.Reid, L.McDonald, L.Taylor, H.McLean
Out: J.Amartey (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ronke (unused)
FREMANTLE
In: H.Young, M.Taberner, L.Meek, N.O'Driscoll, C.Blakely, M.Crowden
Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring), B.Acres (omitted), R.Lobb (ankle)
New: Nathan O'Driscoll
Last week's sub: Walker (replaced Lobb)
Geelong v Richmond at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
GEELONG
In: L.Henderson, Z.Guthrie, G.Rohan
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Holmes (unused)
RICHMOND
In: S.Edwards, J.Caddy, H.Ralphsmith, C.Coleman-Jones, R.Collier-Dawkins
Out: D.Martin (kidney), K.McIntosh (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Ross (replaced McIntosh)
Essendon v Greater Western Sydney at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: D.Zaharakis, N.Bryan, D.Shiel
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Gleeson (unused)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: L.Whitfield, S.Mumford, J.Riccardi, L.Ash, J.Peatling
Out: J.Finlayson (omitted), M.Flynn (shoulder)
New: James Peatling
Last week's sub: Sproule (replaced Kelly)