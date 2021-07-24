Scott Pendlebury with a bandaged leg after the round 19 match between Port and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Scott Pendlebury's season is over after scans confirmed he has broken his leg.

Pendlebury left a massive hole in the Magpies midfield when he was subbed out at quarter-time during Friday night's defeat by Port Adelaide.

The 33-year-old did not seem too distressed as he watched on from the bench but told ABC Radio after the 28-point loss that he had had similar injuries before.

Pendlebury broke his leg in 2009 and compared the pain to that incident.

His initial diagnosis was on the money with scans confirming a hairline fracture in his lower left leg.

Magpie worry with Pendles limping off Collingwood have been dealt an injury scare with a sore Scott Pendlebury leaving the field following this incident

The 33-year-old tweeted, "Unfortunately I have a little crack in my leg and that’s it from me on field this season! Thanks for the well wishes and keep getting behind the boys. Plenty to like last night and exciting to see the next 4 games and what we can bring."

Collingwood GM of football Graham Wright was confident he will make a full recovery.

“It takes a bit to bring him down. He has been durable almost beyond belief to have played 334 matches across 16 seasons but a fracture, however small, requires appropriate treatment and care," he said.

"There is no displacement and Scott is relatively comfortable. As captain he will stay close to our very young group over the last month of the season to contribute as a leader and, as usual, we’ll see him back on the track on day one of pre-season training.”