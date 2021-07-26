Marcus Bontempelli (right) wrestles with Christian Petracca during round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli missed out on maximum votes in round 19, but still moved into the outright lead of AFLCA Champion Player Award.

Bontempelli polled nine votes after racking up 30 possessions and kicking two goals in the Dogs' 20-point win over the Demons.

Clayton Oliver managed seven votes in the same game to be just two votes off the lead with four rounds remaining.

Gold Coast running machine Touk Miller and Port Adelaide bull Ollie Wines also polled votes to remain in the hunt.

Check out all the votes from round 19 and the full leaderboard below.

Port Adelaide v Collingwood

10 Willem Drew (PORT)

5 Jack Crisp (COLL)

4 Dan Houston (PORT)

4 Charlie Dixon (PORT)

3 Brodie Grundy (COLL)

3 Ollie Wines (PORT)

1 Jack Madgen (COLL)

Carlton v North Melbourne

10 Nick Larkey (NMFC)

7 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)

6 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

5 Jaidyn Stephenson (NMFC)

1 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)

1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

Brisbane v Gold Coast

10 Oscar McInerney (BL)

7 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

5 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)

3 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

2 Touk Miller (GCFC)

2 Harris Andrews (BL)

1 Daniel Rich (BL)

West Coast v St Kilda

10 Max King (STK)

7 Dom Sheed (WCE)

5 Tim Kelly (WCE)

4 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

2 Zak Jones (STK)

2 Dan Butler (STK)

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Caleb Daniel (WB)

7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

3 Jack Macrae (WB)

2 Lachie Hunter (WB)

1 Bailey Smith (WB)

Adelaide v Hawthorn

10 Rory Laird (ADEL)

6 Harry Schoenberg (ADEL)

6 Tom Doedee (ADEL)

4 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)

2 Dylan Moore (HAW)

1 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)

1 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)

Sydney v Fremantle

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

8 Josh Kennedy (SYD)

6 Luke Parker (SYD)

4 Adam Cerra (FRE)

2 Errol Gulden (SYD)

Geelong v Richmond

9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

4 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)

4 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

3 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)

2 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)

1 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)

Essendon v GWS Giants

10 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

7 Tom Green (GWS)

4 Sam Taylor (GWS)

3 Brent Daniels (GWS)

2 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

2 Shane Mumford (GWS)

1 Lachie Ash (GWS)

1 Will Snelling (ESS)

LEADERBOARD

94 Marcus Bontempelli WB

92 Clayton Oliver MELB

85 Touk Miller GCFC

83 Samuel Walsh CARL

83 Ollie Wines PORT

75 Jack Steele STK

70 Darcy Parish ESS

68 Zach Merrett ESS

61 Rory Laird ADEL

60 David Mundy FRE

59 Hugh McCluggage BL

59 Nic Naitanui WCE

57 Christian Petracca MELB

55 Max Gawn MELB

52 Jarryd Lyons BL

51 Jack Macrae WB

50 Tom Stewart GEEL

48 Jacob Hopper GWS

48 Tom Mitchell HAW