WESTERN Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli missed out on maximum votes in round 19, but still moved into the outright lead of AFLCA Champion Player Award.
Bontempelli polled nine votes after racking up 30 possessions and kicking two goals in the Dogs' 20-point win over the Demons.
Clayton Oliver managed seven votes in the same game to be just two votes off the lead with four rounds remaining.
Gold Coast running machine Touk Miller and Port Adelaide bull Ollie Wines also polled votes to remain in the hunt.
Check out all the votes from round 19 and the full leaderboard below.
Port Adelaide v Collingwood
10 Willem Drew (PORT)
5 Jack Crisp (COLL)
4 Dan Houston (PORT)
4 Charlie Dixon (PORT)
3 Brodie Grundy (COLL)
3 Ollie Wines (PORT)
1 Jack Madgen (COLL)
Carlton v North Melbourne
10 Nick Larkey (NMFC)
7 Tarryn Thomas (NMFC)
6 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
5 Jaidyn Stephenson (NMFC)
1 Ben Cunnington (NMFC)
1 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
Brisbane v Gold Coast
10 Oscar McInerney (BL)
7 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
5 Lincoln McCarthy (BL)
3 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
2 Touk Miller (GCFC)
2 Harris Andrews (BL)
1 Daniel Rich (BL)
West Coast v St Kilda
10 Max King (STK)
7 Dom Sheed (WCE)
5 Tim Kelly (WCE)
4 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
2 Zak Jones (STK)
2 Dan Butler (STK)
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
9 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Caleb Daniel (WB)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
3 Jack Macrae (WB)
2 Lachie Hunter (WB)
1 Bailey Smith (WB)
Adelaide v Hawthorn
10 Rory Laird (ADEL)
6 Harry Schoenberg (ADEL)
6 Tom Doedee (ADEL)
4 Reilly O'Brien (ADEL)
2 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Darcy Fogarty (ADEL)
1 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)
Sydney v Fremantle
10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
8 Josh Kennedy (SYD)
6 Luke Parker (SYD)
4 Adam Cerra (FRE)
2 Errol Gulden (SYD)
Geelong v Richmond
9 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
4 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
4 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
3 Cameron Guthrie (GEEL)
2 Brandan Parfitt (GEEL)
1 Lachie Henderson (GEEL)
Essendon v GWS Giants
10 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
7 Tom Green (GWS)
4 Sam Taylor (GWS)
3 Brent Daniels (GWS)
2 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
2 Shane Mumford (GWS)
1 Lachie Ash (GWS)
1 Will Snelling (ESS)
LEADERBOARD
94 Marcus Bontempelli WB
92 Clayton Oliver MELB
85 Touk Miller GCFC
83 Samuel Walsh CARL
83 Ollie Wines PORT
75 Jack Steele STK
70 Darcy Parish ESS
68 Zach Merrett ESS
61 Rory Laird ADEL
60 David Mundy FRE
59 Hugh McCluggage BL
59 Nic Naitanui WCE
57 Christian Petracca MELB
55 Max Gawn MELB
52 Jarryd Lyons BL
51 Jack Macrae WB
50 Tom Stewart GEEL
48 Jacob Hopper GWS
48 Tom Mitchell HAW