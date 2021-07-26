Harry Schoenberg shows his strength against Brisbane in round 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE midfielder Harry Schoenberg has been rewarded for his strong form with the NAB AFL Rising Star nomination for round 19.

Schoenberg, who is averaging 21 disposals across the past month, picked up 24 in the win over Hawthorn on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old, who was taken with pick No.24 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, has played every game this year after managing eight in his debut season.

He is the third Crow to receive a nomination this year after Lachie Sholl (round four) and Riley Thilthorpe (round 13).