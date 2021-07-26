Tim Membrey and Adam Saad in action during the 2021 AAMI Community Series match on March 4, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has made multiple changes to the round 20 fixture with an under-siege Carlton returning to primetime for the first time since round two.

The Blues will take on St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Friday night with the Bombers' season-defining clash with the Swans moved to Saturday night and to be played at the Gabba.

A venue for Gold Coast v Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney v Port Adelaide is still to be determined, but Tasmania will host two games this weekend.

>> CHECK OUT THE FULL R20 FIXTURE BELOW



Hawthorn will host Brisbane at UTAS Stadium in Launceston on Sunday at 2.10pm AEST.

Lachie Neale under pressure during the round one clash between the Hawks and the Lions at the MCG in March, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

A day earlier, the rejuvenated Kangaroos will take on premiership fancies Geelong at Blundstone Arena in Bellerive, with the game scheduled to start at 1.15pm AEST. It will be just the second time the Cats have played for premiership points in Tasmania after losing to Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium in 2007.

The super Saturday will fire up when the Western Bulldogs take on Adelaide in Ballarat.



>> COVID RULES FOR TASMANIA OUTLINED BELOW



Spectators in Tasmania will be required to wear masks at the games with a maximum of 10,000 seated fans allowed to attend.

North Melbourne said clubs had agreed to adhere to strict protocols for the trip to Hobart, including:

- Producing negative COVID-19 test results on the days prior to travelling to Tasmania and undertaking further testing two days after the match

- Signing declarations stating no visitation to Victorian Tier 1 or Tier 2 public exposure sites

- Travelling directly from Victoria to Tasmania and returning on the same day via private charter

- Being transported directly between the airport and Blundstone Arena (and back) on a bus organised by the TAS COVID-19 Coordination Centre

- Wearing face masks at all times except when eating, training and playing

- Practicing social distancing at all times between the Victorian travelling party and on-ground staff

ROUND 20

Friday, July 30

St Kilda v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST (SEVEN)

Saturday, July 31

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide at Mars Stadium, 12.30pm AEST (FOX)

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.15pm AEST (FOX)

Gold Coast v Melbourne at TBC, 3.10pm AEST (FOX)

Collingwood v West Coast at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST (FOX)

Essendon v Sydney Swans at the Gabba, 7.40pm AEST (SEVEN)

Sunday, August 1

Hawthorn v Brisbane at UTAS Stadium, 2.10pm AEST (FOX)

GWS Giants v Port Adelaide at TBC, 3.10pm AEST (FOX)

Fremantle v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST (FOX)





