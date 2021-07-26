FREMANTLE is calling on the spirit of 1995 and will wear its retro green and purple anchor jumper for its round 20 clash with Richmond that is currently scheduled for Optus Stadium.

Freo first wore the jumper in round one in 1995 against the Tigers at the MCG, a game that they narrowly lost after a spirited final-quarter fightback.

The club has confirmed that the players will also wear white shorts and retro socks for the clash to emulate the full kit that Freo wore on the day.

Meanwhile, Sydney has unveiled its new-look Pride jumper that it will wear in round 21 when it takes on St Kilda.

For the first time, we will wear a specially designed Pride guernsey for the annual Pride Game against St.Kilda in Round 21. — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) July 26, 2021

It is the first time the Swans have worn a specially designed guernsey for the game, which has been an annual fixture since 2016.

Sydney CEO Tom Harley said the team wearing a Pride guernsey for the first time was an important way for the club to continue to be inclusive, to celebrate diversity and ensure everyone feels respected.

"Our Pride guernsey reflects the importance of being an inclusive club and we want everyone to feel welcome at the football," Harley said.