A STANDOUT performance in Western Australia's under-19s trial match last week has seen midfielder Neil Erasmus return to AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year, but there are also two new faces added to the line-up.

Erasmus, who had been sidelined with a minor injury before last week, continued his excellent season with an impressive game as Western Australia ramps up its preparations for what the AFL hopes will be the start of the national carnival in coming weeks.

CAL TWOMEY'S PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Best draft prospects ranked

But we have also made a change to the defensive group in this week's rolling team, with Sturt's Zac Becker added as the key back. Becker is 190cm so at the next level would be seen as a medium backman, however this year he has played above his height at SANFL reserves level.

Becker played in South Australia's under-19s trial match earlier this month and is a defensively minded prospect who can shut down his opponents. He comes into the side for Vic Country's Justin Davies, who has missed several weeks due to Victoria's COVID-19 lockdown.

Shay Linke debuted in the SANFL in round 11, 2021. Picture: Cory Sutton, SANFL

His South Australian teammate Shay Linke also comes into the rolling team for the first time after what has been a consistent season playing across under-18s, reserves and senior level for Central District.

Linke is a 190cm midfielder who has averaged 27 disposals for Central's under-18s side before moving up the ranks. With a strong skillset, he has played a month of games at senior level and shapes as a key player for South Australia when it begins its national championships.

He comes in for Josh Goater who, like Davies, has been squeezed out due to a lack of games in Victoria in recent weeks. The NAB League will return across the state this weekend.