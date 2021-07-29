FANTASY Finals are here and if you are looking for some cheap downgrade options, there are a couple on offer.

Joel Jeffrey (DEF, $170,000) comes in for the Suns after kicking nine goals in the VFL last week. Don't expect those 146 points this weekend, but he's a worthy, bargain-basement downgrade option nevertheless.

For Melbourne, Jack Bowey (MID/FWD, $230,000) debuts after dominating in the VFL with scores of 90, 115 and 105 in his past three games. His price tag is a little high though, especially if you are sitting him on the bench.

Good luck to those lucky coaches who are playing finals this week and make sure you have all your bases covered, keeping in mind that we only have four weeks of the Fantasy season remaining.

Roy’s best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for round 20.

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $584,000) – If your piggy bank is running low this week then Marshall is the best of the cheap options as he returns from isolation. Prior to that misfortune he did score 122.

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $688,000) – Still very cheap, Lloyd has a juicy match-up this week and is coming off 103 from last weekend.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $710,000) – In round 17, Whitfield was concussed on just 28 and because of that he is now $60k cheaper. Coming off 132, he's back in a big way.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $775,000) – Oliver scored 126 last week and announced to everyone that he is ready to finish the year off in style.

Live teams show

Most traded in

Lachie Whitfield (DEF/MID, $710,000) – 4.1k

– 4.1k Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $584,000) – 3.9k

– 3.9k Sam Durham (DEF/MID, $221,000) – 2.2k

– 2.2k Jeremy Sharp (MID, $474,000) – 2.2k

– 2.2k Jack Ginnivan (MID/FWD, $177,000) – 1.8k

After scoring 112 and 123 in the past two weeks, Fantasy coaches are still jumping on Jeremy Sharp (MID, $474,000) despite going up $145k in that time. Other coaches are looking to bring in some bench cover, downgrading to Sam Durham (DEF/MID, $221,000) and Jack Ginnivan (MID/FWD, $177,000) who scored 65 and 34 respectively last week.

Most traded out

Scott Pendlebury (MID/FWD, $600,000) – 11.6k

– 11.6k Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $362,000) – 2.9k

– 2.9k Trent Bianco (DEF/MID, $395,000) – 2.2k

– 2.2k Jai Newcombe (MID, $307,000) – 1.6k

– 1.6k Luke Edwards (MID, $326,000) – 1.5k

Last week it was Dusty and this week it's Scott Pendlebury (MID/FWD, $600,000) and due to his injury, he sits at the top of the most traded-out players this week. The remaining most-traded players are based around coaches 'cashing out' on rookies and building a bank of money, hoping to put this to good use as they set their team for the remaining rounds.

Calvin’s best captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Touk Miller v Melbourne

Miller has now averaged 132 in his past eight games and finds himself up against a team that Macrae (138), Daniel (128), Smith (125) and Bontempelli (123) all dominated last week. Miller could easily do the same.

No.2 – Max Gawn v Gold Coast

Over the past three weeks, rucks have averaged 92 against the Suns. Gawn is coming off 119 from 56 hitouts and is back in the middle, more than he has been in weeks. Zac Smith return for the Suns, but this shouldn't sway your decision.

No.3 – Jack Steele v Carlton

Steele tackled his way to 106 last week which was his lowest score in his past eight games. He scored 138 against the Blues last year and should get back to his 120+ scores this Friday night.

No.4 – Jarryd Lyons v Hawthorn

After 136 last week, Lyons meets the easiest team for midfielders to score against. He scored 123, 98 and 131 against the Hawks in his past three games and could rip them apart again in Launceston.

No.5 – Tom Mitchell v Brisbane

The Suns had some big scores against the Lions last week with Fiorini (142) and Miller (127) leading the way. Mitchell has averaged 124 in his past three this year and has averaged 136 in his past three against the Lions.

