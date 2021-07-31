Metricon Stadium will be empty for this weekend's two AFL matches. Picture: AFL Photos

THE THREE games fixtured this weekend in Queensland have been postponed with the state plunged into its strictest COVID-19 lockdown.

Health officials announced six new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning with areas around Brisbane and Gold Coast to be sent into a three-day lockdown from 4pm.

It means Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne at Metricon Stadium on Saturday, Essendon's meeting with Sydney at the Gabba on Saturday night and Greater Western Sydney's date with Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on Sunday will not go ahead.

Melbourne presents as an option to host games, while using the pre-finals bye is another consideration.

This aged well. — Steven May (@stevemay_92) July 31, 2021

The Demons had been planning to play the Suns in Queensland before flying straight to Perth but they will now return to Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

"There will be no football matches," Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young said on Saturday.

"No community sport, no professional sport, nothing for the next three days."

Brisbane has been allowed to land in Tasmania on Saturday morning ahead of its clash against Hawthorn in Launceston on Sunday after a short hold-up on the tarmac. That match will go ahead as planned.

A Gold Coast-Southport VFL clash on Saturday morning was called off midway through the first quarter after officials learned of the lockdown requirements.

Essendon is hopeful of flying out of Queensland on Saturday afternoon and remains confident its match with the Swans will go ahead this weekend in a slot yet to be confirmed.

