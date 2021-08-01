ITS RETRO guernsey design may have been eye-catching, but it was Fremantle itself that made a statement on Sunday afternoon, defeating reigning premiers Richmond by four points at Optus Stadium.

The Tigers had momentum in the final quarter but couldn't make the most of their opportunities, slumping to their sixth loss in seven weeks while the Dockers' finals hopes are still alive after the 7.13(55) to 6.15(51) win.

The Dockers dominated possession early but couldn't capitalise, and were rattled early in the second quarter when young forward Bailey Banfield was stretchered off after a collision with Richmond’s David Astbury.

Inaccuracy plagued the first half, with Freo recording 2.10 and Richmond 1.8 to halftime.

The Dockers must have put their kicking boots on at halftime, as they kicked two early goals to start their second half in style.

The Tigers looked primed to stage a comeback late in the third quarter when mid-season recruit Matthew Parker booted a goal to bring Richmond within four points of the Dockers, but 100-gamer Matt Taberner booted one on the three-quarter-time siren to keep Fremantle 10 points clear at the final change.

The Tigers seized the lead early in the final term, kicking three goals in the opening minutes before Lachie Schultz and Caleb Serong wrestled momentum back when it mattered to get the Dockers over the line.

Andrew Brayshaw was hugely important for the Dockers, racking up 39 touches, 12 tackles and eight clearances.

For the Tigers, captain Trent Cotchin amassed 32 touches and Dion Prestia had 31.