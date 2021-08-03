THE LATEST on Essendon captain Dyson Heppell, Hawthorn goalsneak Luke Breust, Richmond defender Nathan Broad, high-flying Swan Isaac Heeney and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 20.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Season Jackson Hately Groin TBC Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Chayce Jones Quad Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

After copping a corked quad against the Bulldogs, Jones has recovered quicker than expected and should train with the main group on Thursday. His availability will be assessed from there. Hately is managing groin soreness and is unavailable this weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Foot 1-2 weeks Noah Answerth Groin TBC Darcy Gardiner Shoulder 1-2 weeks Eric Hipwood Knee Season Harry Sharp Ankle Season Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

All eyes are on Gardiner and Adams who both remained in Brisbane while the Lions have travelled interstate. Gardiner is starting to put load through his shoulder and appears to be a good chance of returning before finals. A bit more mystery surrounds Adams, although he's on the improve. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Eddie Betts Ankle Test Jordan Boyd Knee 1 week Levi Casboult Knee 1 week David Cuningham Knee Season Tom De Koning Chest Test Sam Docherty Ankle Season Michael Gibbons Hamstring Season Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back 1 week Alex Mirkov Knee Season Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle 2-3 weeks Will Setterfield Groin 1 week Zac Williams Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Betts and De Koning will pass fitness tests later this week, while Mitch McGovern (hamstring) should also be available for AFL selection after making it through a reserves match on Saturday. Don't expect to see Casboult, Setterfield or Williams just yet. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Shoulder 1-2 weeks Callum Brown Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Josh Daicos Finger Test Ash Johnson Finger Test Darcy Moore Knee Season Scott Pendlebury Leg fracture Season Brayden Sier Ankle 1 week Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Daicos has been given the tick of approval to re-join main training and will be assessed over a possible return. Johnson could also play his first VFL game for the club, however Sier is expected to miss with a sprained ankle. Begg has the green light to resume contact training and will be eyeing a VFL debut in coming weeks. Beau McCreery has been cleared to return from a hamstring. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Season Jye Caldwell Hamstring Test Dyson Heppell Thumb 1-2 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Season Harrison Jones Foot TBC Kyle Langford Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jayden Laverde Shoulder Test Andrew McGrath Knee 2-3 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Season Zach Reid Back Season Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Langford suffered another hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to Sydney and could miss the rest of the season if the Bombers don’t make the finals. Heppell will also be sidelined for at least this week after breaking his thumb and undergoing surgery on Monday. The Bombers were at least pleased that Laverde was cleared of any serious shoulder injury although he still needs to pass a test this week. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Concussion 1 week Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring TBA Nat Fyfe Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle 3-4 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle Season Stephen Hill Hamstring TBA Rory Lobb Ankle Season Alex Pearce Concussion Test Sam Switkowski Hamstring 1 weeks Sam Sturt Knee Season Michael Walters Hamstring 4-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Cox has been given a glimmer of hope that he can return this season after initially being ruled out for the year, having recovered from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected. Banfield has ticked every box so far in his recovery from concussion but will be sidelined for 12 days. Pearce is hoping to return from concussion this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Atkins Back Test Jeremy Cameron Hamstring 1-2 weeks Mitch Duncan Knee 4-6 weeks Lachie Henderson Calf Test Gryan Miers Leg 3-5 weeks Mark O'Connor Knee Test Stefan Okunbor Calf Test Cooper Stephens Ankle Test Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Henderson, Atkins and O'Connor will need to pass main training on Wednesday if they're to be considered for selection after missing the win over North Melbourne. Duncan's best-case return appears to be the first week of finals, while the Cats are hopeful Cameron could return as soon as next week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Brandon Ellis Hamstring Test Hugh Greenwood Knee Season Nick Holman Abdomen TBC Jack Hombsch Sternum TBC Oleg Markov Hamstring 1 week Rhys Nicholls Back Indefinite Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Concussion Test Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

In good news Ellis is back training with the senior team, will do the main session on Thursday and is expected to be available this weekend. Sam Day played the opening 10 minutes of Saturday's abandoned VFL game and could come into consideration this week after overcoming a foot problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buckley Knee Season Stephen Coniglio Toe TBC Phil Davis Concussion TBC Jeremy Finlayson Managed TBC Matt Flynn Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Managed TBC Tom Green Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jacob Hopper Concussion TBC Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Indefinite Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Adam Kennedy Hamstring 1 week Daniel Lloyd Ankle Test Braydon Preuss Pectoral 3-5 weeks Sam Reid Ankle 1-3 weeks Will Shaw Shoulder Season Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Giants are set to finish the season with as little luck with injuries as they’ve had all year. Hopper and Davis will miss at least one match as they go through the standard 12-day concussion protocols. Green strained his hamstring late in the loss to Port Adelaide and in a blow to his NAB AFL Rising Star chances will miss at least a couple of matches. Reid hurt his ankle earlier in that match and was able to play on but scans later showed that it aggravated an old injury. Lloyd also hurt his ankle but is a chance to take on Geelong. Coniglio is still suffering from issues with his big toe that was operated on earlier in the year and will miss again as will Kennedy with a hamstring complaint. Finlayson stayed with his pregnant partner in Queensland when the club travelled to Melbourne late last week. Hill will complete 14 days of quarantine on Thursday and join up with the playing group again but will focus on regaining fitness before being considered for selection. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Knee 2-3 weeks James Cousins Hamstring 2 weeks Will Day Ankle Season Jack Gunston Back Season Jarman Impey Ankle Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Season James Sicily Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Veteran forward Breust escaped structural damage to his knee, but it's touch and go as to whether he will be right to play again this season due to bone bruising. Cousins is another who will be racing to play again in 2021, while Harry Morrison (hamstring) made a successful return in the VFL. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Brown Heel 1 week Marty Hore Knee Season Tom McDonald Back Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Demons will be sweating over the fitness of McDonald, who was described by coach Simon Goodwin as a "day-by-day" proposition on Sunday. In better news, youngster Bailey Laurie (shoulder) returned via the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Corr Toe Indefinite Ben Cunnington Tumour Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle 1-2 weeks Matt McGuinness Foot Season Flynn Perez Knee Season Tom Powell Groin Season Tarryn Thomas Concussion Test Cam Zurhaar Shoulder Test Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are set to regain Zurhaar, while Thomas should pass the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols on Thursday and be available to play. Powell will likely not play again this season, but fellow youngster Charlie Ham (ankle) returned via the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Kane Farrell Knee Season Robbie Gray Knee Test Sam Hayes Finger Test Lachie Jones Ankle 2-3 weeks Steven Motlop Ankle 2-3 weeks Tom Rockliff DVT TBC Taj Schofield Hamstring Test Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Gray has made rapid progress in his recovery from a medial ligament injury and is being moved into full training this week with a view to pushing for selection. Hayes has also made quicker than expected progress from finger surgery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Syndesmosis 3-4 weeks Nathan Broad Syndesmosis TBC Bachar Houli Syndesmosis 1-2 weeks Dustin Martin Kidney Season Kamdyn McIntosh Hamstring Test Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Knee/Quad Test Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

After being an outside chance of returning last week, Broad is now listed as "TBC" by the club. Vlastuin is a strong chance of playing against North Melbourne after several weeks of resting various ailments, while it'll be touch and go for McIntosh. Young key back Ben Miller (groin) is no longer on the injury list, but did not play VFL last week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Battle Ankle Season Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Concussion 1 week Jarryn Geary Shoulder 6-8 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dougal Howard Hamstring 2-3 weeks Daniel McKenzie Concussion Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Jack Sinclair Hamstring Test Mason Wood Back Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Clark will sit out the mandatory 12 days after sustaining concussion in his return against Carlton. Howard will also be sidelined for at least a fortnight with a hamstring strain, however Sinclair is pushing to return having missed one game with his own hamstring. McKenzie will also be put through concussion tests this week in order to play after missing two matches. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Heeney Thumb Test Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Heeney hurt his thumb against Essendon but has been cleared of any serious damage and is expected to take on St Kilda. Chad Warner has recovered from shin soreness and was set to return in the reserves last week until the Swans’ VFL match was cancelled when the club moved to Melbourne. With no new injury concerns, Naismith is now the only player on the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Hand 3-4 weeks Tom Barrass Hamstring Test Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Luke Edwards Hamstring Test Jamaine Jones Ankle 1-2 weeks Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Liam Ryan Hamstring 1 week Luke Shuey Calf Test Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Shuey, Ryan and Barrass all trained lightly on Monday, with Shuey the most advanced in his progress from a calf injury. Rioli is also training with the main group after a minor hamstring setback and has ground to make up if he is going to push for selection in round 23, when his ban expires. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Louis Butler Calf 2-3 weeks Taylor Duryea Managed Test Ryan Gardner Shoulder 1-2 weeks Stefan Martin Groin 2-3 weeks Toby McLean Knee Season Lin Jong Hamstring 2-3 weeks Alex Keath Hamstring 2-3 weeks Ed Richards Concussion Test Adam Treloar Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The big watch is on Treloar, who is in the mix to play this weekend after a long layoff with his ankle injury. He has been sidelined since round 10 but is on the verge of returning to bolster the Bulldogs’ line-up. Duryea and Richards are both also a chance to get back after missing last week. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list