THE LATEST on Essendon captain Dyson Heppell, Hawthorn goalsneak Luke Breust, Richmond defender Nathan Broad, high-flying Swan Isaac Heeney and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 20.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Season
|Jackson Hately
|Groin
|TBC
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Chayce Jones
|Quad
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
After copping a corked quad against the Bulldogs, Jones has recovered quicker than expected and should train with the main group on Thursday. His availability will be assessed from there. Hately is managing groin soreness and is unavailable this weekend. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|Season
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
All eyes are on Gardiner and Adams who both remained in Brisbane while the Lions have travelled interstate. Gardiner is starting to put load through his shoulder and appears to be a good chance of returning before finals. A bit more mystery surrounds Adams, although he's on the improve. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Eddie Betts
|Ankle
|Test
|Jordan Boyd
|Knee
|1 week
|Levi Casboult
|Knee
|1 week
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Tom De Koning
|Chest
|Test
|Sam Docherty
|Ankle
|Season
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|1 week
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Groin
|1 week
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful that Betts and De Koning will pass fitness tests later this week, while Mitch McGovern (hamstring) should also be available for AFL selection after making it through a reserves match on Saturday. Don't expect to see Casboult, Setterfield or Williams just yet. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Daicos
|Finger
|Test
|Ash Johnson
|Finger
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Pendlebury
|Leg fracture
|Season
|Brayden Sier
|Ankle
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Daicos has been given the tick of approval to re-join main training and will be assessed over a possible return. Johnson could also play his first VFL game for the club, however Sier is expected to miss with a sprained ankle. Begg has the green light to resume contact training and will be eyeing a VFL debut in coming weeks. Beau McCreery has been cleared to return from a hamstring. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dyson Heppell
|Thumb
|1-2 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jayden Laverde
|Shoulder
|Test
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Back
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Langford suffered another hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to Sydney and could miss the rest of the season if the Bombers don’t make the finals. Heppell will also be sidelined for at least this week after breaking his thumb and undergoing surgery on Monday. The Bombers were at least pleased that Laverde was cleared of any serious shoulder injury although he still needs to pass a test this week. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Concussion
|1 week
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|Season
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|Season
|Alex Pearce
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|1 weeks
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|4-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Cox has been given a glimmer of hope that he can return this season after initially being ruled out for the year, having recovered from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected. Banfield has ticked every box so far in his recovery from concussion but will be sidelined for 12 days. Pearce is hoping to return from concussion this week. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Atkins
|Back
|Test
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Lachie Henderson
|Calf
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Leg
|3-5 weeks
|Mark O'Connor
|Knee
|Test
|Stefan Okunbor
|Calf
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Test
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Henderson, Atkins and O'Connor will need to pass main training on Wednesday if they're to be considered for selection after missing the win over North Melbourne. Duncan's best-case return appears to be the first week of finals, while the Cats are hopeful Cameron could return as soon as next week. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Ellis
|Hamstring
|Test
|Hugh Greenwood
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Holman
|Abdomen
|TBC
|Jack Hombsch
|Sternum
|TBC
|Oleg Markov
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Indefinite
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Concussion
|Test
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
In good news Ellis is back training with the senior team, will do the main session on Thursday and is expected to be available this weekend. Sam Day played the opening 10 minutes of Saturday's abandoned VFL game and could come into consideration this week after overcoming a foot problem. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Stephen Coniglio
|Toe
|TBC
|Phil Davis
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Managed
|TBC
|Matt Flynn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Managed
|TBC
|Tom Green
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Concussion
|TBC
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Daniel Lloyd
|Ankle
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Will Shaw
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
The Giants are set to finish the season with as little luck with injuries as they’ve had all year. Hopper and Davis will miss at least one match as they go through the standard 12-day concussion protocols. Green strained his hamstring late in the loss to Port Adelaide and in a blow to his NAB AFL Rising Star chances will miss at least a couple of matches. Reid hurt his ankle earlier in that match and was able to play on but scans later showed that it aggravated an old injury. Lloyd also hurt his ankle but is a chance to take on Geelong. Coniglio is still suffering from issues with his big toe that was operated on earlier in the year and will miss again as will Kennedy with a hamstring complaint. Finlayson stayed with his pregnant partner in Queensland when the club travelled to Melbourne late last week. Hill will complete 14 days of quarantine on Thursday and join up with the playing group again but will focus on regaining fitness before being considered for selection. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Breust
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|James Cousins
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|Season
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Knee
|Season
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Veteran forward Breust escaped structural damage to his knee, but it's touch and go as to whether he will be right to play again this season due to bone bruising. Cousins is another who will be racing to play again in 2021, while Harry Morrison (hamstring) made a successful return in the VFL. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Brown
|Heel
|1 week
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Tom McDonald
|Back
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
The Demons will be sweating over the fitness of McDonald, who was described by coach Simon Goodwin as a "day-by-day" proposition on Sunday. In better news, youngster Bailey Laurie (shoulder) returned via the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Ben Cunnington
|Tumour
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|Season
|Tarryn Thomas
|Concussion
|Test
|Cam Zurhaar
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are set to regain Zurhaar, while Thomas should pass the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols on Thursday and be available to play. Powell will likely not play again this season, but fellow youngster Charlie Ham (ankle) returned via the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Robbie Gray
|Knee
|Test
|Sam Hayes
|Finger
|Test
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Steven Motlop
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|DVT
|TBC
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Gray has made rapid progress in his recovery from a medial ligament injury and is being moved into full training this week with a view to pushing for selection. Hayes has also made quicker than expected progress from finger surgery. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Syndesmosis
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Syndesmosis
|TBC
|Bachar Houli
|Syndesmosis
|1-2 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Kidney
|Season
|Kamdyn McIntosh
|Hamstring
|Test
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Knee/Quad
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
After being an outside chance of returning last week, Broad is now listed as "TBC" by the club. Vlastuin is a strong chance of playing against North Melbourne after several weeks of resting various ailments, while it'll be touch and go for McIntosh. Young key back Ben Miller (groin) is no longer on the injury list, but did not play VFL last week. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Battle
|Ankle
|Season
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Daniel McKenzie
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Jack Sinclair
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mason Wood
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Clark will sit out the mandatory 12 days after sustaining concussion in his return against Carlton. Howard will also be sidelined for at least a fortnight with a hamstring strain, however Sinclair is pushing to return having missed one game with his own hamstring. McKenzie will also be put through concussion tests this week in order to play after missing two matches. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Heeney
|Thumb
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Heeney hurt his thumb against Essendon but has been cleared of any serious damage and is expected to take on St Kilda. Chad Warner has recovered from shin soreness and was set to return in the reserves last week until the Swans’ VFL match was cancelled when the club moved to Melbourne. With no new injury concerns, Naismith is now the only player on the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Hand
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Barrass
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Luke Edwards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Luke Shuey
|Calf
|Test
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
Shuey, Ryan and Barrass all trained lightly on Monday, with Shuey the most advanced in his progress from a calf injury. Rioli is also training with the main group after a minor hamstring setback and has ground to make up if he is going to push for selection in round 23, when his ban expires. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Louis Butler
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Taylor Duryea
|Managed
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Stefan Martin
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|Season
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 3
Early prognosis
The big watch is on Treloar, who is in the mix to play this weekend after a long layoff with his ankle injury. He has been sidelined since round 10 but is on the verge of returning to bolster the Bulldogs’ line-up. Duryea and Richards are both also a chance to get back after missing last week. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list