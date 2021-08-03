THE LATEST on Essendon captain Dyson Heppell, Hawthorn goalsneak Luke Breust, Richmond defender Nathan Broad, high-flying Swan Isaac Heeney and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 20.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Season
 Jackson Hately  Groin  TBC
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Chayce Jones  Quad  Test
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

After copping a corked quad against the Bulldogs, Jones has recovered quicker than expected and should train with the main group on Thursday. His availability will be assessed from there. Hately is managing groin soreness and is unavailable this weekend. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  Season
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

All eyes are on Gardiner and Adams who both remained in Brisbane while the Lions have travelled interstate. Gardiner is starting to put load through his shoulder and appears to be a good chance of returning before finals. A bit more mystery surrounds Adams, although he's on the improve. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Eddie Betts  Ankle  Test
 Jordan Boyd  Knee  1 week
 Levi Casboult  Knee  1 week
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Tom De Koning  Chest  Test
 Sam Docherty  Ankle  Season
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  Season
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  1 week
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  Season
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Groin  1 week
 Zac Williams  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Betts and De Koning will pass fitness tests later this week, while Mitch McGovern (hamstring) should also be available for AFL selection after making it through a reserves match on Saturday. Don't expect to see Casboult, Setterfield or Williams just yet. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Callum Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Josh Daicos  Finger  Test
 Ash Johnson  Finger  Test
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
 Scott Pendlebury  Leg fracture  Season
 Brayden Sier  Ankle  1 week
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Daicos has been given the tick of approval to re-join main training and will be assessed over a possible return. Johnson could also play his first VFL game for the club, however Sier is expected to miss with a sprained ankle. Begg has the green light to resume contact training and will be eyeing a VFL debut in coming weeks. Beau McCreery has been cleared to return from a hamstring. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Season
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   Test
 Dyson Heppell  Thumb  1-2 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Harrison Jones  Foot  TBC
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Jayden Laverde  Shoulder  Test
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Season
 Zach Reid  Back  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Langford suffered another hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to Sydney and could miss the rest of the season if the Bombers don’t make the finals. Heppell will also be sidelined for at least this week after breaking his thumb and undergoing surgery on Monday. The Bombers were at least pleased that Laverde was cleared of any serious shoulder injury although he still needs to pass a test this week. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Concussion  1 week
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  TBA
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  Season
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  TBA
 Rory Lobb  Ankle  Season
 Alex Pearce  Concussion  Test
 Sam Switkowski  Hamstring  1 weeks
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  4-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Cox has been given a glimmer of hope that he can return this season after initially being ruled out for the year, having recovered from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected. Banfield has ticked every box so far in his recovery from concussion but will be sidelined for 12 days. Pearce is hoping to return from concussion this week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Atkins  Back  Test
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Lachie Henderson  Calf  Test
 Gryan Miers  Leg  3-5 weeks
 Mark O'Connor  Knee  Test
 Stefan Okunbor  Calf  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Test
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Henderson, Atkins and O'Connor will need to pass main training on Wednesday if they're to be considered for selection after missing the win over North Melbourne. Duncan's best-case return appears to be the first week of finals, while the Cats are hopeful Cameron could return as soon as next week. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Brandon Ellis  Hamstring  Test
 Hugh Greenwood  Knee  Season
 Nick Holman  Abdomen  TBC
 Jack Hombsch  Sternum  TBC
 Oleg Markov  Hamstring  1 week
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Indefinite
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Concussion  Test
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

In good news Ellis is back training with the senior team, will do the main session on Thursday and is expected to be available this weekend. Sam Day played the opening 10 minutes of Saturday's abandoned VFL game and could come into consideration this week after overcoming a foot problem. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Stephen Coniglio  Toe  TBC
 Phil Davis  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Finlayson  Managed  TBC
 Matt Flynn  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Managed  TBC
 Tom Green  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Concussion  TBC
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Indefinite
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Hamstring  1 week
 Daniel Lloyd  Ankle  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  3-5 weeks
 Sam Reid  Ankle  1-3 weeks
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Giants are set to finish the season with as little luck with injuries as they’ve had all year. Hopper and Davis will miss at least one match as they go through the standard 12-day concussion protocols. Green strained his hamstring late in the loss to Port Adelaide and in a blow to his NAB AFL Rising Star chances will miss at least a couple of matches. Reid hurt his ankle earlier in that match and was able to play on but scans later showed that it aggravated an old injury. Lloyd also hurt his ankle but is a chance to take on Geelong. Coniglio is still suffering from issues with his big toe that was operated on earlier in the year and will miss again as will Kennedy with a hamstring complaint. Finlayson stayed with his pregnant partner in Queensland when the club travelled to Melbourne late last week. Hill will complete 14 days of quarantine on Thursday and join up with the playing group again but will focus on regaining fitness before being considered for selection. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Breust  Knee  2-3 weeks
 James Cousins  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Will Day  Ankle  Season
 Jack Gunston    Back  Season
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Knee  Season
 James Sicily  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Veteran forward Breust escaped structural damage to his knee, but it's touch and go as to whether he will be right to play again this season due to bone bruising. Cousins is another who will be racing to play again in 2021, while Harry Morrison (hamstring) made a successful return in the VFL. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Brown  Heel  1 week
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Tom McDonald  Back  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Demons will be sweating over the fitness of McDonald, who was described by coach Simon Goodwin as a "day-by-day" proposition on Sunday. In better news, youngster Bailey Laurie (shoulder) returned via the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Indefinite
 Ben Cunnington  Tumour  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Tom Powell  Groin  Season
 Tarryn Thomas  Concussion  Test
 Cam Zurhaar  Shoulder  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are set to regain Zurhaar, while Thomas should pass the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols on Thursday and be available to play. Powell will likely not play again this season, but fellow youngster Charlie Ham (ankle) returned via the VFL last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Robbie Gray  Knee  Test
 Sam Hayes  Finger  Test
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Steven Motlop  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  DVT  TBC
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Gray has made rapid progress in his recovery from a medial ligament injury and is being moved into full training this week with a view to pushing for selection. Hayes has also made quicker than expected progress from finger surgery. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Balta  Syndesmosis  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Broad  Syndesmosis  TBC
 Bachar Houli  Syndesmosis  1-2 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Kidney  Season
 Kamdyn McIntosh  Hamstring  Test
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Knee/Quad  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

After being an outside chance of returning last week, Broad is now listed as "TBC" by the club. Vlastuin is a strong chance of playing against North Melbourne after several weeks of resting various ailments, while it'll be touch and go for McIntosh. Young key back Ben Miller (groin) is no longer on the injury list, but did not play VFL last week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Battle  Ankle  Season
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Concussion  1 week
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dougal Howard  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Daniel McKenzie  Concussion   Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Jack Sinclair  Hamstring  Test
 Mason Wood  Back  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Clark will sit out the mandatory 12 days after sustaining concussion in his return against Carlton. Howard will also be sidelined for at least a fortnight with a hamstring strain, however Sinclair is pushing to return having missed one game with his own hamstring. McKenzie will also be put through concussion tests this week in order to play after missing two matches. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Isaac Heeney  Thumb  Test
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Heeney hurt his thumb against Essendon but has been cleared of any serious damage and is expected to take on St Kilda. Chad Warner has recovered from shin soreness and was set to return in the reserves last week until the Swans’ VFL match was cancelled when the club moved to Melbourne. With no new injury concerns, Naismith is now the only player on the sidelines as he continues his rehabilitation. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Hand  3-4 weeks
 Tom Barrass  Hamstring  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Luke Edwards  Hamstring  Test
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  1 week
 Luke Shuey  Calf  Test
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

Shuey, Ryan and Barrass all trained lightly on Monday, with Shuey the most advanced in his progress from a calf injury. Rioli is also training with the main group after a minor hamstring setback and has ground to make up if he is going to push for selection in round 23, when his ban expires. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Louis Butler  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Taylor Duryea  Managed  Test
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Stefan Martin  Groin  2-3 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  Season
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  2-3 weeks 
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Ed Richards  Concussion  Test
 Adam Treloar  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 3

Early prognosis

The big watch is on Treloar, who is in the mix to play this weekend after a long layoff with his ankle injury. He has been sidelined since round 10 but is on the verge of returning to bolster the Bulldogs’ line-up. Duryea and Richards are both also a chance to get back after missing last week. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 