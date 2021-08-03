Steele Sidebottom leads out the team during the round 20 match between Collingwood and West Coast at the MCG on July 31, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER being lulled into a false sense of security following a couple of nice triple figure scores, Jeremy Sharp (MID, $497,000) gave us a swift reminder that rookies need to be removed from the ground if you want stability in your line-up.

In recent weeks, finding value options have been a tough gig with the like of Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $528,000) dishing up back to back 40s despite the expectation he would step up in the absence of Dustin Martin. Unfortunately, it has been quite the opposite with CBA's and scoring basically non-existent.

Fortunately, this week the under-priced picks are clear cut. Not only have Steele Sidebottom (FWD/MID, $607,000) and Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $637,000) proven to be premium calibre players in the past, but circumstances, form and matchups put them in a position to give you instant reward this weekend and throughout the remainder of the finals.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Trey Ruscoe (FWD, $328,000) +66,000

Jack Silvagni (FWD, $537,000) +$58,000

Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $637,000) +$53,000

Adam Cerra (MID, $663,000) +$52,000

Connor Nash (RUC, $282,000) +47,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Tim Taranto (MID, $734,000) -$59,000

James Jordon (MID, $463,000) -$55,000

Jared Polec (MID, $484,000) -$50,000

Jed Anderson (MID, $696,000) -$49,000

Marc Murphy (MID, $324,000) -$49,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Trey Ruscoe (FWD, $328,000) - 22

James Peatling (DEF/MID, $205,000) - 14

Max Lynch (RUC/FWD, $229,000) -11

Conor Nash (FWD $282,000) -9

Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) -5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 198

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 186

Tim Taranto (MID, $734,000) 162

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $766,000) 158

Adam Treloar (MID, $692,000) 147

BUY

Rowan Marshall

ST KILDA

RUC/FWD, $637,000

Last week's number one trade target had everything fall his way with Paddy Ryder being named a late out before Tom De Koning went down with injury in the first quarter. It converted to a season high 139 which leaves him with a BE of just 32 prior to a match up with the Swans who give up plenty to rucks.

Steele Sidebottom

COLLINGWOOD

MID/FWD, $607,000

The champion Pie made the most of his skippers absence, bouncing back into top form with a score of 114 from 33 possessions and seven marks. He has another favourable match up this week against the Hawks down at Pig Park in Launceston which should produce plenty of points. He has a BE of just 67.

Matt Kennedy

CARLTON

FWD/MID, $603,000

Thankfully, common sense prevailed at the Blues and the inside mid… was played as an inside mid as opposed to full forward where he had a shocker the week before. He returned to great form, scoring 109 from 23 touches and 10 tackles which gives him a BE of 77 heading into his game against the Suns.

Also consider: Brayden Fiorini, Clayton Oliver, James Peatling.

HOLD

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

DEF/MID, $690,000

The hard running Giant was a bit of a letdown this week, managing just 80 against the Power on the back of a massive outing last round. He remains a great trade target for non-owners despite a BE of 117 as players of his calibre are rarely available for under $700k.

Lachlan Bramble

HAWTHORN

FWD/MID, $439,000

The young Hawk has been outstanding with a five game average of 74, despite having a quiet game on the weekend where he managed just 52. He has a better matchup for defenders this week against the Pies who give up the third most points to the opposition in that area of the ground. He still has a low BE of just 44.

Jack Macrae

WESTERN BULLDOGS

MID, $785,000

The Dog ball magnet hasn’t been converting his possessions to big scores the way we have become accustomed to. His score of 81 on the weekend gives him a five game average of just 100 which is well below what other premiums like Jack Steele are producing.

Also consider: Jordan Ridley, Patrick Dangerfield, Christian Salem.

SELL

Tim Taranto

GWS GIANTS

MID, $734,000

The popular Giant, owned by 30 per cent of the competition, has stopped attending centre bounces and stopped tackling… both of which have contributed to a massive drop in form with a score of 51 against the Power giving him a three game average of 75. He has a thumping BE of 162. Jacob Hopper and Tom Green out is his only hope.

Lachie Neale

BRISBANE

MID, $696,000

After a torrid run of bumps and bruises, the only answer for Neal’s recent performances could be injury. He looks a shadow of his Brownlow Medal winning self and testament to that was his lack of involvement in the final term against the Hawks when the Lions actually gained some momentum. He has a BE of 128.

Shai Bolton

RICHMOND

MID/FWD, $528,000

If his form last week without Dusty wasn’t enough, he somehow backed it up with another 40, finishing the match on 49. Despite the logic, his CBA’s are down and he is playing well below the level where he was touted as an A grader earlier in the season. He has to go with a BE of 103.

Also consider: Jordan Ridley, Isaac Cumming, Jeremy Sharp.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.