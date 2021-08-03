AFTER being lulled into a false sense of security following a couple of nice triple figure scores, Jeremy Sharp (MID, $497,000) gave us a swift reminder that rookies need to be removed from the ground if you want stability in your line-up.
In recent weeks, finding value options have been a tough gig with the like of Shai Bolton (MID/FWD, $528,000) dishing up back to back 40s despite the expectation he would step up in the absence of Dustin Martin. Unfortunately, it has been quite the opposite with CBA's and scoring basically non-existent.
FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more
Fortunately, this week the under-priced picks are clear cut. Not only have Steele Sidebottom (FWD/MID, $607,000) and Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $637,000) proven to be premium calibre players in the past, but circumstances, form and matchups put them in a position to give you instant reward this weekend and throughout the remainder of the finals.
TOP FIVE PRICE RISES
- Trey Ruscoe (FWD, $328,000) +66,000
- Jack Silvagni (FWD, $537,000) +$58,000
- Rowan Marshall (RUC/FWD, $637,000) +$53,000
- Adam Cerra (MID, $663,000) +$52,000
- Connor Nash (RUC, $282,000) +47,000
TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS
- Tim Taranto (MID, $734,000) -$59,000
- James Jordon (MID, $463,000) -$55,000
- Jared Polec (MID, $484,000) -$50,000
- Jed Anderson (MID, $696,000) -$49,000
- Marc Murphy (MID, $324,000) -$49,000
LOWEST BREAKEVENS
- Trey Ruscoe (FWD, $328,000) - 22
- James Peatling (DEF/MID, $205,000) - 14
- Max Lynch (RUC/FWD, $229,000) -11
- Conor Nash (FWD $282,000) -9
- Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) -5
HIGHEST BREAKEVENS
- Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 198
- Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 186
- Tim Taranto (MID, $734,000) 162
- Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $766,000) 158
- Adam Treloar (MID, $692,000) 147
BUY
Rowan Marshall
ST KILDA
RUC/FWD, $637,000
Last week's number one trade target had everything fall his way with Paddy Ryder being named a late out before Tom De Koning went down with injury in the first quarter. It converted to a season high 139 which leaves him with a BE of just 32 prior to a match up with the Swans who give up plenty to rucks.
Steele Sidebottom
COLLINGWOOD
MID/FWD, $607,000
The champion Pie made the most of his skippers absence, bouncing back into top form with a score of 114 from 33 possessions and seven marks. He has another favourable match up this week against the Hawks down at Pig Park in Launceston which should produce plenty of points. He has a BE of just 67.
Matt Kennedy
CARLTON
FWD/MID, $603,000
Thankfully, common sense prevailed at the Blues and the inside mid… was played as an inside mid as opposed to full forward where he had a shocker the week before. He returned to great form, scoring 109 from 23 touches and 10 tackles which gives him a BE of 77 heading into his game against the Suns.
Also consider: Brayden Fiorini, Clayton Oliver, James Peatling.
HOLD
Lachie Whitfield
GWS GIANTS
DEF/MID, $690,000
The hard running Giant was a bit of a letdown this week, managing just 80 against the Power on the back of a massive outing last round. He remains a great trade target for non-owners despite a BE of 117 as players of his calibre are rarely available for under $700k.
Lachlan Bramble
HAWTHORN
FWD/MID, $439,000
The young Hawk has been outstanding with a five game average of 74, despite having a quiet game on the weekend where he managed just 52. He has a better matchup for defenders this week against the Pies who give up the third most points to the opposition in that area of the ground. He still has a low BE of just 44.
Jack Macrae
WESTERN BULLDOGS
MID, $785,000
The Dog ball magnet hasn’t been converting his possessions to big scores the way we have become accustomed to. His score of 81 on the weekend gives him a five game average of just 100 which is well below what other premiums like Jack Steele are producing.
Also consider: Jordan Ridley, Patrick Dangerfield, Christian Salem.
SELL
Tim Taranto
GWS GIANTS
MID, $734,000
The popular Giant, owned by 30 per cent of the competition, has stopped attending centre bounces and stopped tackling… both of which have contributed to a massive drop in form with a score of 51 against the Power giving him a three game average of 75. He has a thumping BE of 162. Jacob Hopper and Tom Green out is his only hope.
Lachie Neale
BRISBANE
MID, $696,000
After a torrid run of bumps and bruises, the only answer for Neal’s recent performances could be injury. He looks a shadow of his Brownlow Medal winning self and testament to that was his lack of involvement in the final term against the Hawks when the Lions actually gained some momentum. He has a BE of 128.
Shai Bolton
RICHMOND
MID/FWD, $528,000
If his form last week without Dusty wasn’t enough, he somehow backed it up with another 40, finishing the match on 49. Despite the logic, his CBA’s are down and he is playing well below the level where he was touted as an A grader earlier in the season. He has to go with a BE of 103.
Also consider: Jordan Ridley, Isaac Cumming, Jeremy Sharp.
Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.