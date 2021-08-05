Jonathon Ceglar is tackled by Brodie Grundy during the round six clash between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Giants Stadium on July 10, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

A NEW COVID-19 case in Tasmania has forced Sunday's clash between Hawthorn and Collingwood scheduled for Launceston to be moved to the MCG.

The Magpies were set to play their first match for premiership points in Tasmania but the state's first coronavirus case in months has brought a halt to those plans.

The round 21 game was originally set to be played in Melbourne, but was shifted to the Apple Isle on the basis a crowd of up to 10,000 would be allowed to attend.

However, Tasmania premier Peter Gutwein on Thursday announced the state's fresh COVID case meant the game at UTAS Stadium had to be called off.

"Whilst I was looking forward to seeing Collingwood arrive in Tasmania, as many people were, it simply would not be the responsible thing to do to allow that to go ahead," Gutwein told reporters.

"Noting that we'll have a surge in testing and many of those results won't be in by Sunday."

The AFL confirmed the switch to the MCG with the match to kick off at 2.10pm AEST, and added that fans who have purchased tickets will get a full refund.