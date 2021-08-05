Maurice Rioli during the round one VFL match between Richmond and Sandringham at Punt Road Oval on April 16, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

AN EMOTIONAL Maurice Rioli jnr has cried with joy after being told he will make his AFL debut in Richmond's clash against North Melbourne on Saturday.

Rioli jnr, who is the son of former Norm Smith medallist and two-time club best and fairest Maurice Rioli, will play as a pressure forward for the Tigers.



“He just brings a chaos mentality up forward,” coach Damien Hardwick said on Thursday.

“His chase pressure and all that is very much like Daniel (Rioli) when he first started, it’s hard to believe he is probably quicker than Daniel, to be fair.

“He has got some areas of his game that he needs to improve but he has got some incredible strengths that he brings as well. But if he does play that’s what we will be looking forward to.”

It doesn't get much better than this ??



An emotional Maurice Rioli Jnr is told he'll make his senior debut this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/OwdAL13zlB — Richmond FC ???? (@Richmond_FC) August 5, 2021

Rioli jnr joined the Tigers as a father-son selection via pick No.51 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft after the Tigers matched a bid by Essendon.

He has laid 14 tackles across the past two weeks in the VFL and becomes the Tigers’ sixth debutant this season after Rhyan Mansell, Will Martyn, Riley Collier-Dawkins, Hugo Ralphsmith and Samson Ryan.