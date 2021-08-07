PORT Adelaide has overcome a gutsy effort from Adelaide to steal a four-point win in Showdown 50 on Saturday night.

In an epic clash in front of 15,000 fans at Adelaide Oval, the Power trailed for most of the night before fighting back in the last quarter to record a 7.13 (55) to 7.9 (51) win.

A low-scoring first quarter saw the Crows lead by one point at quarter-time, and they kicked the only three goals of the second term to grab a 19-point margin at the main break, keeping the Power to their lowest half-time score of the season.

But with its top-four hopes on the line, Port Adelaide hit back in the second half, snatching the lead back midway through the final term after a snap from Sam Powell-Pepper.

Charlie Dixon, who had been well held all night, then put the Power up by nine points with seven minutes to play.

Tom Lynch gave the Crows a sniff late in the game but the Power held on to seal a classic win.

