Jake Waterman is out for the Eagles and Tom McDonald has been named for Melbourne. Pictures: AFL Photos

ADAM Simpson has reacted savagely to last week's embarrassing loss to Collingwood, axing four players for Monday night's date with Melbourne at Optus Stadium.

Jake Waterman, Josh Rotham, Zac Langdon and Xavier O'Neill make way with Nathan Vardy, Alex Witherden and Jackson Nelson recalled.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out

Premiership midfielder Mark Hutchings has also been named to start after he was the unused medical sub against the Pies.

Simon Goodwin has brought back veteran Jake Melksham for the Demons' one change to replace the suspended Jack Viney with Tom McDonald named after injuring his back last week.

Last week's medical sub James Jordon is again among the emergencies that include Michael Hibberd, Aaron vandenBerg and Sam Weideman.

Monday, August 9

West Coast v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: N.Vardy, A.Witherden, J.Nelson

Out: J.Rotham (omitted), Z.Langdon (omitted), J.Waterman (omitted), X.O'Neill (omitted)

Last week's sub: M.Hutchings (unused)

MELBOURNE

In: J.Melksham

Out: J.Viney (suspension), J.Jordon (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Jordon (replaced T.McDonald)