THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award is set to go down to the wire in the final fortnight of the season.
Six players polled a perfect 10 in round 21, including star Sun Touk Miller, who has moved into third place.
Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver holds a three-vote lead over Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli after both midfielders polled votes on the weekend.
Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines and Carlton's Sam Walsh are still in the running, but will need a big finish to win.
Rounds 22 and 23 will not be released until the winner is announced after the end of the home and away season.
Check out all the round 21 votes and the full leaderboard below.
Geelong v GWS Giants
9 Sam Taylor (GWS)
9 Tim Taranto (GWS)
3 Toby Greene (GWS)
3 Isaac Cumming (GWS)
3 Callan Ward (GWS)
2 Jed Bews (GEEL)
1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
Carlton v Gold Coast
10 Touk Miller (GCFC)
7 Wil Powell (GCFC)
6 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
2 Sam Collins (GCFC)
1 Brayden Fiorini (GCFC)
Richmond v North Melbourne
10 Jack Graham (RICH)
7 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
6 Aaron Hall (NMFC)
3 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
1 Liam Baker (RICH)
1 Dion Prestia (RICH)
St Kilda v Sydney
8 Jack Higgins (STK)
6 Jack Steele (STK)
5 Jack Sinclair (STK)
4 Callum Wilkie (STK)
4 Luke Parker (SYD)
3 Rowan Marshall (STK)
Adelaide v Port Adelaide
10 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
5 Willem Drew (PORT)
4 Jordon Butts (ADEL)
4 Chayce Jones (ADEL)
3 Rory Laird (ADEL)
2 Ryan Burton (PORT)
2 Ollie Wines (PORT)
Hawthorn v Collingwood
9 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
9 Chad Wingard (HAW)
6 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)
2 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
2 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
1 Dylan Moore (HAW)
1 Jack Crisp (COLL)
Essendon v Western Bulldogs
10 Peter Wright (ESS)
7 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
7 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Darcy Parish (ESS)
2 Jack Macrae (WB)
1 Sam Draper (ESS)
Fremantle v Brisbane
10 Dayne Zorko (BL)
5 Joe Daniher (BL)
5 Harris Andrews (BL)
4 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
3 Zac Bailey (BL)
2 Oscar McInerney (BL)
1 Daniel Rich (BL)
West Coast v Melbourne
10 Christian Petracca (MELB)
6 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
4 Luke Jackson (MELB)
3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
3 Ben Brown (MELB)
2 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
1 Jack Redden (WCE)
1 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
LEADERBOARD
104 Clayton Oliver MELB
101 Marcus Bontempelli WB
95 Touk Miller GCFC
91 Ollie Wines PORT
90 Samuel Walsh CARL
85 Jack Steele STK
84 Zach Merrett ESS
76 Christian Petracca MELB
73 Darcy Parish ESS
64 Rory Laird ADEL
61 Max Gawn MELB
61 Jarryd Lyons BL
61 David Mundy FRE
60 Jack Macrae WB
60 Tom Mitchell HAW
60 Nic Naitanui WCE
59 Hugh McCluggage BL
54 Tom Stewart GEEL
52 Jordan De Goey COLL