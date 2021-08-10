Touk Miller celebrates as the siren sounds in the Suns' win over Carlton in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE RACE for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award is set to go down to the wire in the final fortnight of the season.

Six players polled a perfect 10 in round 21, including star Sun Touk Miller, who has moved into third place.

Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver holds a three-vote lead over Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli after both midfielders polled votes on the weekend.

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines and Carlton's Sam Walsh are still in the running, but will need a big finish to win.

Rounds 22 and 23 will not be released until the winner is announced after the end of the home and away season.

Check out all the round 21 votes and the full leaderboard below.

Geelong v GWS Giants

9 Sam Taylor (GWS)

9 Tim Taranto (GWS)

3 Toby Greene (GWS)

3 Isaac Cumming (GWS)

3 Callan Ward (GWS)

2 Jed Bews (GEEL)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

Carlton v Gold Coast

10 Touk Miller (GCFC)

7 Wil Powell (GCFC)

6 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

4 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

2 Sam Collins (GCFC)

1 Brayden Fiorini (GCFC)

Richmond v North Melbourne

10 Jack Graham (RICH)

7 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

6 Aaron Hall (NMFC)

3 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

1 Liam Baker (RICH)

1 Dion Prestia (RICH)

St Kilda v Sydney

8 Jack Higgins (STK)

6 Jack Steele (STK)

5 Jack Sinclair (STK)

4 Callum Wilkie (STK)

4 Luke Parker (SYD)

3 Rowan Marshall (STK)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

10 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

5 Willem Drew (PORT)

4 Jordon Butts (ADEL)

4 Chayce Jones (ADEL)

3 Rory Laird (ADEL)

2 Ryan Burton (PORT)

2 Ollie Wines (PORT)

Hawthorn v Collingwood

9 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

9 Chad Wingard (HAW)

6 Jack Scrimshaw (HAW)

2 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

2 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

1 Jack Crisp (COLL)

Essendon v Western Bulldogs

10 Peter Wright (ESS)

7 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

7 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Darcy Parish (ESS)

2 Jack Macrae (WB)

1 Sam Draper (ESS)

Fremantle v Brisbane

10 Dayne Zorko (BL)

5 Joe Daniher (BL)

5 Harris Andrews (BL)

4 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

3 Zac Bailey (BL)

2 Oscar McInerney (BL)

1 Daniel Rich (BL)

West Coast v Melbourne

10 Christian Petracca (MELB)

6 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

4 Luke Jackson (MELB)

3 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

3 Ben Brown (MELB)

2 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)

1 Jack Redden (WCE)

1 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

104 Clayton Oliver MELB

101 Marcus Bontempelli WB

95 Touk Miller GCFC

91 Ollie Wines PORT

90 Samuel Walsh CARL

85 Jack Steele STK

84 Zach Merrett ESS

76 Christian Petracca MELB

73 Darcy Parish ESS

64 Rory Laird ADEL

61 Max Gawn MELB

61 Jarryd Lyons BL

61 David Mundy FRE

60 Jack Macrae WB

60 Tom Mitchell HAW

60 Nic Naitanui WCE

59 Hugh McCluggage BL

54 Tom Stewart GEEL

52 Jordan De Goey COLL