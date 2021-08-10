Sean Darcy and Nic Naitanui in the ruck during the round seven derby between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium in July. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has confirmed the Round 22 Derby between Fremantle and the West Coast Eagles will take place at Optus Stadium, commencing at 5:10pm (3:10pm local) on Sunday, August 15.

AFL Executive General Manager Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the League was pleased Western Australian footy fans would be able to attend the match after the Round Seven Derby played earlier this season was closed to the public.

"We look forward to supporters being able to safely attend Optus Stadium for the Derby this weekend which will no doubt add another chapter to the already-fierce rivalry between the two Western Australian clubs," Mr Auld said.

"We are hopeful of seeing a full house at Optus Stadium on Sunday with both teams vying for a place in the top eight."

The match will be broadcast live via Foxtel and Kayo, and on the Seven Network in Perth.

Mr Auld said the League would continue to take the advice of governments and health officials and would continue to work closely with each stakeholder across the competition as it worked towards finalising the fixture for Round 22.

Ticket on sale times via Ticketmaster on Wednesday, August 11:

10.00am AWST – Fremantle Members

12:00pm AWST – West Coast Eagles Members

2:00pm AWST – General Public